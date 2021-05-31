NFL Draft Profile: Justin Shaffer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#54

Pos: OL

Ht: 6026

Wt: 330

DOB: 6/20/98

Eligible: 2022

Ellenwood, GA

Cedar Grove

Justin Shaffer

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: The left guard for the Bulldogs plays with low pad level, preventing defenders from getting under him and winning the leverage battle at the point of attack. Shaffer has pop in his hands to deal out body blows and finish off opponents. Working downhill, he creates a push. At the second level, he has good eyes, locating linebackers. Possessing strength, Shaffer can absorb blows from longer rushers and pin defensive tackles in the run game. Violent hands allow him to break the contact point when opponents attack his chest. Plays wide in pass protection.

Cons:

Leinweber: Limited athlete who is not quick enough laterally in pass protection to recover consistently. He does not change directions fast enough to shut down counters. Quick opponents off the ball give him issues when he lunges or shoots his hands and stops moving his feet. Shaffer fails to follow up his push at the point of attack, falling off of blocks too often. He does not always recognize blitzes allowing for free rushers. Doing a better job of using angles would help his consistency.

Summary:

Leinweber: Guard with prototypical size for a gap scheme that uses leverage to his advantage. Shaffer is a strong finisher on the interior. He lacks lateral agility and tends to lunge, causing him to struggle against quick defenders. Shaffer projects as a backup guard in a gap scheme where he can use his strength. He could start down the road if he can improve fundamentals.

Background:

Raised in Ellenwood, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport management major. Played left and right guard for the Bulldogs.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Strong guard who understands how to work leverage. Has to improve his fundamentals, creating angles and playing balanced. Below average athlete. Fits in a gap scheme.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.0/7.8