Keith Taylor - Cornerback Washington Huskies Scouting Report

KEITH TAYLOR | Washington | DC | #8 | Sr | 6023 | 191 | Long Beach, CA | Servite HS | 11.20.98

Overview:

A physical man-to-man corner, Taylor will enter the NFL with no interceptions in his career, but it is not indicative of his play on the field. A reliable, smart and consistent performer for the Huskies, Taylor seemed destined for a bust-out season in 2020, but the haphazard Pac-12 season prevented that from happening. A reactive athlete in man coverage, Taylor does a great job with his hip transition, which allows him to stay with many receivers. He does a great job pressing receivers and making them uncomfortable as soon as the play starts. There is also no doubting his football intelligence as he just understands how to play the position. His ability to anticipate and diagnose a receiver’s route in man coverage is excellent. While Taylor has solid ball skills, especially in the passes defended category, he doesn’t finish plays in terms of interceptions. Unfortunately, not having an interception in his career is a major red flag. Taylor has had opportunities, with numerous passes bouncing off his hands. As an NFL corner, finishing plays is one of the critical traits a player needs to possess. A leader who has the experience to be a solid cornerback prospect, Taylor projects to ascend as he begins to receive NFL coaching in the near future.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played 12 of 13 games as a freshman. Started 2 of 14 games played as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Played in three games during his senior year. Missed most of his high-school junior season due to injury. A high school track participant. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Participant.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.