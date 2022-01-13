NFL Draft Profile: Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois Fighting Illini

#25

Pos: DS

Ht: 6000

Wt: 200

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Orlando, FL

Jones High School

Kerby Joseph Illinois Fighting Illini

One-Liner:

Joseph has good instincts and awareness as a safety. He lacks the speed and athleticism that would make him an intriguing free safety prospect.

Pros:

Joseph primarily aligned as a free safety for the Fighting Illini, both as a single-high and a tandem. Pre-snap, he shows the football IQ and communication abilities to get his teammates lined up correctly in front of him. He has good footwork and can change direction very fluidly. Constantly shows good balance and leverage when attacking downhill. When dropping and sitting in coverage, he reads the quarterback’s eyes extremely well to recognize where he is looking to go with the football. Accumulated five interceptions this season because of that ability to read the play and break on the ball. Has contributed on all phases of special teams in his collegiate career.

Cons:

The Illinois safety doesn’t have desired speed and quickness. He doesn’t show much bounce in his feet to react to throws in front of him. And he doesn’t have quite the long speed to cover the back end of the field on his own. Also is limited as a run defender who has to act as the safety valve from sideline to sideline. When charging downhill, he misses some tackles because he can’t swifty change direction and adjust to the ballcarrier. He tends to lower the shoulder instead of using good form when tackling in space. He doesn’t play with much tenacity or hunger to go make a play on the ball in run defense.

Summary:

Kerby Joseph was a playmaker at safety for Illinois this season. He is a fairly average athlete in terms of speed and quickness, but he instead relies on instincts and awareness to make plays in coverage. He consistently gets a head start on plays because he reads what is going on with ease. He will be able to add value to a team on special teams and as a backup tandem safety.

Background:

Kerby Joseph is from Orlando, Florida, where he attended Jones High School and played for head coach Elijah Williams. He was rated as a three-star athlete according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Illinois over Syracuse and South Florida. In his senior season, he racked up four interceptions and seven tackles for loss. He also ran track and played volleyball. Majoring in community health.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.9/7.0

Floor/Ceiling: Practice Squad / Backup

Scheme Fit: Tandem Safety

Grade: 7th Round

Injury History: Undisclosed injuy in 2018.

Character Notes: N/A

