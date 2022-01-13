Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois Fighting Illini

NFL draft profile scouting report for Illinois Safety, Kerby Joseph
i

#25
Pos: DS
Ht: 6000
Wt: 200
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Orlando, FL
Jones High School

6421_illinois_fighting_illini-alternate-1989

Kerby Joseph Illinois Fighting Illini

One-Liner:

Joseph has good instincts and awareness as a safety. He lacks the speed and athleticism that would make him an intriguing free safety prospect.

Pros:

Joseph primarily aligned as a free safety for the Fighting Illini, both as a single-high and a tandem. Pre-snap, he shows the football IQ and communication abilities to get his teammates lined up correctly in front of him. He has good footwork and can change direction very fluidly. Constantly shows good balance and leverage when attacking downhill. When dropping and sitting in coverage, he reads the quarterback’s eyes extremely well to recognize where he is looking to go with the football. Accumulated five interceptions this season because of that ability to read the play and break on the ball. Has contributed on all phases of special teams in his collegiate career.

Cons:

The Illinois safety doesn’t have desired speed and quickness. He doesn’t show much bounce in his feet to react to throws in front of him. And he doesn’t have quite the long speed to cover the back end of the field on his own. Also is limited as a run defender who has to act as the safety valve from sideline to sideline. When charging downhill, he misses some tackles because he can’t swifty change direction and adjust to the ballcarrier. He tends to lower the shoulder instead of using good form when tackling in space. He doesn’t play with much tenacity or hunger to go make a play on the ball in run defense. 

Summary:

Kerby Joseph was a playmaker at safety for Illinois this season. He is a fairly average athlete in terms of speed and quickness, but he instead relies on instincts and awareness to make plays in coverage. He consistently gets a head start on plays because he reads what is going on with ease. He will be able to add value to a team on special teams and as a backup tandem safety.

Background:

Kerby Joseph is from Orlando, Florida, where he attended Jones High School and played for head coach Elijah Williams. He was rated as a three-star athlete according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Illinois over Syracuse and South Florida. In his senior season, he racked up four interceptions and seven tackles for loss. He also ran track and played volleyball. Majoring in community health.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.9/7.0

Floor/Ceiling: Practice Squad / Backup

Scheme Fit: Tandem Safety

Grade: 7th Round

Injury History: Undisclosed injuy in 2018.

Read More

Character Notes: N/A

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#25
Pos: DS
Ht: 6000
Wt: 200
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Orlando, FL
Jones High School

Kerby Joseph Illinois Fighting Illini

One-Liner:

Joseph has good instincts and awareness as a safety. He lacks the speed and athleticism that would make him an intriguing free safety prospect.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

10695522
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois Fighting Illini

20 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
hula bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Hula Bowl Measurements

16 minutes ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

30 minutes ago
neil-farrell-jr--8568_rs1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Neil Farrell Jr., Defensive Tackle, Louisiana State University Tigers

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
E33RO96XMAY26Ld
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Waletzko, Offensive Tackle, North Dakota Fighting Hawks

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Justin Shaffer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Shaffer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Kobie Whiteside
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Five Players to Watch at the 2022 Tropical Bowl

2 hours ago
Gary Kubiak.jpeg
Alternative Football

ELF: Former NFL Coach Gary Kubiak To Advise Wroclaw Panthers

2 hours ago
BU_FB_Pitre_Jalen_WVU_Burgess_0049
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Baylor's Jalen Pitre is a Scheme Specific Sleeper

7 hours ago