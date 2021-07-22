NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare, Defensive End, South Carolina Gamecocks

#52

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 259

DOB: 1/18/00

Eligible: 2022

Atlanta, GA

Hapeville Charter Academy

Kingsley Enagbare

South Carolina Gamecocks

Pros:

Leinweber: Lining up as a defensive end, Enagbare has experience playing in a two, three and four-point stance. As a pass rusher, he flashes quick hands to swipe the punch of tackles. His arsenal includes a swim move and a club rip to win around the outside shoulder. Enagbare does a great job extending and consistently stacking blockers at the point of attack, possessing violence to disengage. His effort is very good, continuing to throw moves as a pass rusher and running down ball carriers in the open.

Cons:

Leinweber: Average athlete who needs to win with his hands to get around the outside shoulder. His burst is lacking and he is unable to bend the corner, losing his footing. Despite his length, Enagbare does not arrive with a strong initial strike, failing to create knockback. His leg drive is below average. Occasionally slow and predictable hands allow blockers to get into his frame and finish. Enagbare can be slow to process, costing him momentum when getting upfield. Combo blocks drive him off the ball and he can get tunnel vision, failing to locate the ball carrier when stacking.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long defensive end with average athleticism. Enagbare is best stacking and shedding opponents with violent hands in the run game. A lack of leg drive prevents him from getting home with his bull rush, further limiting his pass-rush ability. Enagbare projects as a bottom of roster player early on in his career who can develop into a rotational run defending defensive end in a two-gapping front with more consistent hand usage and processing.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long defensive end with average athleticism who can stack and shed blocks. Limited as a pass rusher.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.8 / 7.4