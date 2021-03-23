Kwity Paye - 4-3 Defensive End Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

KWITY PAYE | Michigan | DE | #19 | Sr | 6026 | 272 | 4.59e | Providence, RI | Bishop Hendricken | 11.19.98

Overview:

Arguably one of the premier athletes at the defensive end position in all of college football, Paye is fresh off a berth on the Feldman’s Freaks List. His high level of athleticism is constantly on display, flashing the type of first-step explosiveness and juice to get offensive tackles to open up early. That allows them to become susceptible to inside counters and power moves, which Paye uses to round out his pass-rush arsenal. He sports a well-proportioned body with a ton of power in his lower half. This allows him to stick his foot in the ground, attack down the middle of opposing offensive linemen and overwhelm at the point of attack. There is some alignment versatility for Paye as he possesses the ability to rush from both inside and out. While a little more explosive, Paye has a lot of Brandon Graham in his game. It’s his versatility that really highlights the best of his athletic profile. In the run game, Paye does an excellent job setting a physical edge. He isn’t overly bendy or long, having to win more from a technical side and twitch. His hand usage can get sloppy at times when attacking leverage, but there are some legitimate tools to work with from Paye. While he may never be a high-volume sack threat at the next level, his combination of power, explosiveness and alignment versatility should be highly coveted somewhere inside the first two rounds of the draft.

Background:

Paye has started 19 of 37 games played for the Wolverines over the last three seasons; selected as an All-Big Ten honoree in each of the last three seasons. Played for head coach Keith Croft at Bishop Hendricken High School in Providence, Rhode Island. Was a consensus three-star recruit by every major recruiting outlet. Also participated in track and field at Bishop Hendricken, serving as a member of the state championship 4x100 meter relay and winning the state championship in the long jump with a jump of 21 feet, five inches.

