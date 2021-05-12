NFL Draft Profile: LaBryan Ray, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

#89

Pos: DL

Ht: 6036

Wt: 295

DOB: 12/5/_

Eligible: 2022

Madison, AL

James Clemons

LaBryan Ray

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Long and violent strong side defensive end who lines up all over the line for Alabama. From shaded nose in pass-rush packages to over tight ends in base, displaying his athleticism. Ray snaps out of his stance, threatening tackles vertically before coming inside with a violent hump or quick swim move. At extension he outreaches blockers consistently, twisting them with his violent hands. He can two-gap with his length and ability to disengage quickly. His lateral range is very good on the inside. Ray plays hard and delivers a hit when he gets home. He is smart and disciplined, playing his responsibility against the run. In the quick game, he gets his hands on the football, batting passes at the line.

Cons:

Leinweber: Has not been able to stay healthy, suffering two significant lower-body injuries during his career. Has to convert speed to power with his length and size, which he does not, slowing his momentum before taking on blockers. Scheme specific player who a team will have to be willing to move around to get the most out of.

Summary:

Leinweber: A great athlete with length and violence who can line up all over the formation who is best at five-technique. Ray defends the run with his intelligence, strength and ability to control gaps at extension. He is too long and athletic for most guards to handle as a pass rusher on the interior. Has not been able to stay healthy with two significant lower-body injuries. Converting his get-off and speed to power would take his pass-rushing to the next level. Ray projects as a starting strong-side defensive end if he can stay healthy. He can be an impact player in all phases of the game and contribute in a rotation as a rookie.

Background:

Arguably the top player in the state of Alabama in 2017, Ray was a composite five-star defensive lineman prospect. Put up ungodly numbers while in high school and finished one year with 25 TFL’s and 13 sacks. He was arrested in January of 2019 for public intoxication, just something to watch for going forward with Ray. Unfortunately, Ray’s potential has been hindered for most of his career as he has been slowed down by countless injuries. Ray suffered multiple foot/ankle injuries which sidelined him for the whole 2019 season and forced him to use his redshirt. Came back in 2020 and battled injuries once again.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long, athletic and strong lineman who lines up all over the line for Alabama, Has not been able to stay healthy but can be dominant if he does.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.5/8.6