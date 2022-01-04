NFL Draft Profile: Luke Fortner, Offensive Center, Kentucky Wildcats

#79

Pos: OC

Ht: 6060

Wt: 300

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Sylvania, OH

Sylvania Northview High School

Luke Fortner University of Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

A former low-end three-star recruit who has outperformed expectations as a solid, multiyear SEC starter and team captain in 2021. Experience is there but ultimately lacks the physical traits to project as an impact NFL player.

Pros:

Fortner has a ton of high level experience in the SEC, accumulating over 2300 snaps in his time at Kentucky. He has been a positive influence on the locker room and was even a team captain in 2021. Fortner found himself on the AFCA Good Works Team, in honor of his off the field volunteer work. Fortner is a plus blocker when he gets to the second level and tends to find work for himself. He attacks early and is usually first to contact. He then uses his body to square up rushers and keep them in front of him. Fortner has a good single-handed jab off of the snap to chip before rotating into combo blocks when unassigned. Uses his really good IQ to seal the edge on outside runs and avoid penalties. His play speed is above expectations and he keeps his motor going throughout the whistle.

Cons:

Fortner lacks the desired bend at the next level, as evident with his high pads and lunges. He seems to be a bit undersized for the position. Fortner is not overly powerful and lacks the ideal play strength to be considered a finisher. Fortner struggles when he can’t maintain position on pass rushers and tends to whiff on speed rushers. Fornter’s IQ is not as developed in pass pro and he struggles to create a plan. He has problems with his anchor and can get pushed back in bull rush scenarios. He can also find himself wandering down the field for no apparent reason.

Summary:

Fortner is a smart, experienced leader on and off of the field who will add value to any locker room. A former lowend three-star recruit, he’s continually outperformed expectations en route to a very solid SEC career. Coaches are going to love the person and track record, which could get him some looks day three. With that said, Fortner simply lacks the physical traits to be an impact player in the NFL. He should find himself in a camp this fall, but likely as a priority UDFA.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8/6.9

