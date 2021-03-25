Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Malcolm Koonce - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Buffalo Bulls Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Malcolm Koonce
MALCOLM KOONCE | Buffalo | OLB | #50 | rSr | 6030 | 245 | 4.79e | Peekskill, NY | Archbishop Stepinac | 06.06.98

Arguably the premier small-school pass rusher in the 2021 draft class, Koonce has the traits that will have teams running odd-man fronts and swooning at the possibilities. Boasting fantastic speed and flexibility, Koonce is a dynamic speed rusher who is able to consistently threaten the outside track. He is able to defeat offensive linemen with explosiveness and foot quickness, dropping his pad level and running without little wasted momentum. This type of athlete can deal out a lot of stress, especially against limited athletes at the offensive tackle position. Koonce is a mound of clay who is still far from a finished product. He currently lacks counter moves if winning with speed is not available to him. Koonce also lacks the power profile to convert speed to power consistently on the outside. His best football is clearly in front of him with the necessary athletic profile to develop. With Koonce’s combination of speed, flexibility and upside, he has all the talent to develop into a high-volume sack artist off the edge in an odd-man front down the road.

Koonce has started 17-of-38 career games played for the University of Buffalo, including all 11 during the 2019 season and six in 2020. Was named a first team All-MAC selection during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

