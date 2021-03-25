Malcolm Koonce - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Buffalo Bulls Scouting Report

MALCOLM KOONCE | Buffalo | OLB | #50 | rSr | 6030 | 245 | 4.79e | Peekskill, NY | Archbishop Stepinac | 06.06.98

Overview:

Arguably the premier small-school pass rusher in the 2021 draft class, Koonce has the traits that will have teams running odd-man fronts and swooning at the possibilities. Boasting fantastic speed and flexibility, Koonce is a dynamic speed rusher who is able to consistently threaten the outside track. He is able to defeat offensive linemen with explosiveness and foot quickness, dropping his pad level and running without little wasted momentum. This type of athlete can deal out a lot of stress, especially against limited athletes at the offensive tackle position. Koonce is a mound of clay who is still far from a finished product. He currently lacks counter moves if winning with speed is not available to him. Koonce also lacks the power profile to convert speed to power consistently on the outside. His best football is clearly in front of him with the necessary athletic profile to develop. With Koonce’s combination of speed, flexibility and upside, he has all the talent to develop into a high-volume sack artist off the edge in an odd-man front down the road.

Background:

Koonce has started 17-of-38 career games played for the University of Buffalo, including all 11 during the 2019 season and six in 2020. Was named a first team All-MAC selection during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.