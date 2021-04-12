Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Marco Wilson - Cornerback Florida Gators Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Marco Wilson
MARCO WILSON | Florida | DC | #3 | rJr | 5116 | 191 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | American Heritage | 03.03.99

Overview: 

Coming onto campus with high expectations, Wilson was never quite able to live up to them. Possessing intriguing movement skills, he can change directions in space and carry most wideouts vertically. In a zone-heavy defense, he played a lot of Cover 3 and Cover 4. Here his inability to play the ball in the air hurt him time and time again as he panics and can’t locate the ball. Wilson lacks physicality in run support as he is not willing to tackle and often misses when he has to. Inconsistencies in his technique and eye discipline have made him susceptible to giving up big plays too frequently. His undisciplined nature culminated in the infamous shoe throw against LSU. There is talent with Wilson to make him a rosterable player in the NFL. He has to take steps forward mentally to show teams that he can be relied upon if he wants to have a career in the league.

Background: 

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Academic standout. Started 11 games as a freshman. Started two games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Played in eight games as a junior in 2020. Father played football at Miami. A standout track athlete in high school. Missed his high-school junior season due to a torn left ACL that required surgery. Suffered a torn left ACL that required surgery (September, 2018). Notorious for throwing a shoe against LSU during his junior season.

