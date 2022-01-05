NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Jones, Cornerback, Houston Cougars

#8

Pos: CB

Ht: 5080

Wt: 185

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Enterprise, AL

Enterprise High School

Marcus Jones Houston Cougars

One-Liner:

Small nickel with great speed and explosiveness. Jones is dynamic in coverage and as a returner.

Pros:

Cornerback who has experience on the outside and in the slot. Jones possesses great speed which he trusts to carry verticals and chase down ball carriers. His foot speed and short area explosiveness are outstanding. In coverage, he has great mirroring skills in off coverage and soft press, always being in position to make plays. His spacing in off coverage is consistently favorable. Jones undercuts routes, using his instincts and athleticism to make plays on the ball. He takes efficient angles to the ball carrier in run support. A pre and post snap communicator, Jones is on the same page with his teammates. He is a two cut punt returner who uses his elusiveness to make opponents miss and speed to take it the distance. Jones is also dangerous on kick returns.

Cons:

A lack of size severely limits Jones in many areas of his game. Due to poor strength he is unable to redirect receivers in press or when trying to bump them. His short arms are apparent as he is often beat out at the catch point. Jones tackles low with his shoulder, rarely wrapping up and missing because of it. Ball carriers are able to absorb him and stay on their feet consistently. Once blockers engage with him, he is unable to shed. An eagerness to make plays on the ball in intermediate areas can cause him to look too early and be out of position. Jones has shown a tendency for getting grabby against fellow speedsters. He often fails to look for the football even if he is in position downfield.

Summary:

Small nickel cornerback with great speed and explosiveness. Jones possesses great mirroring skills and is aggressively making plays on the football. He is a poor tackler who lacks physicality and length. As a kick and punt returner he is dangerous, making opponents miss and having the speed to take it the distance. Jones projects as a return specialist who can be a starting nickel if he improves his tackling. His coverage ability will allow him to match up with dynamic route runners.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.9/7.8

