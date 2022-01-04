NFL Draft Profile: Mario Goodrich, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

#31

Pos: CB

Ht: 6004

Wt: 186

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Kansas City, MO

Lee's Summit West High School

Mario Goodrich Clemson

Tigers

Pros:

Great play strength. Reroutes receivers with his arms and won’t get pushed off his square from physical pass catchers. Forces receivers to play through his frame which is when he’s at his best. Has the long speed to run far downfield on the outside. Instincts in zone allow him to interrupt throwing lanes. Doesn’t fall for eye candy on the outside. Great tackling form and makes a ton on plays solo. Physical enough to bust the bunch at the line of scrimmage. Comfortable playing flat-footed and has the leg drive to drive on the ball/route. Flexible enough to change directions with minimum wasted movement.

Cons:

Average to above average overall athleticism for NFL corners. Footwork can be jumbled when facing twitchy receivers. Doesn’t fully transition before shooting his hands, allowing him to get stacked quickly. Shoots hands too early so his arms lockout and receivers can chop them away. Most vulnerable in press man where he has to rely on his ability to get both hands on the receiver. Low snap count for Clemson even in his 4th year. Eyes could be better in zone and he will be in no man’s land when he could cheat towards the action.

Summary:

Instinctive, physical, strong corner with average to above-average technique and athleticism. Goodrich can fit a couple of different positions at the next level. He isn’t the ultimate versatility package, but he has enough instincts to be an outside zone corner and the physicality to play man with both press bail and soft press techniques. He also does very well driving on the ball and playing flat-footed, giving him off-man versatility. Goodrich is also one of the best tacklers in this class at corner, rivaling even his uber-athletic teammate Andrew Booth Jr. He can be over-reliant on his flexibility in bail, leaving his blindspot vulnerable too early in the route. He does a great job in soft press with mirroring the receiver, forcing them to play through his frame. Not many receivers are going to be able to overpower him and run through him, but he still does his best work in zone and off-man. With below-average arm length, Goodrich will need to be patient and find the sweet spot with timing his hands. If he can square up the receiver and get hands on them, he cuts off their route for much of the first half of the play. He doesn't have the athleticism to be a shutdown corner but could offer a very reliable 2nd corner or starting

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.8/8.4

