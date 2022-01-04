Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Mario Goodrich, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Clemson Cornerback, Mario Goodrich
Author:
i

#31
Pos: CB
Ht: 6004
Wt: 186
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Kansas City, MO
Lee's Summit West High School

640px-Clemson_Tigers_logo.svg

Mario Goodrich Clemson
Tigers

Pros:

Great play strength. Reroutes receivers with his arms and won’t get pushed off his square from physical pass catchers. Forces receivers to play through his frame which is when he’s at his best. Has the long speed to run far downfield on the outside. Instincts in zone allow him to interrupt throwing lanes. Doesn’t fall for eye candy on the outside. Great tackling form and makes a ton on plays solo. Physical enough to bust the bunch at the line of scrimmage. Comfortable playing flat-footed and has the leg drive to drive on the ball/route. Flexible enough to change directions with minimum wasted movement.

Cons:

 Average to above average overall athleticism for NFL corners. Footwork can be jumbled when facing twitchy receivers. Doesn’t fully transition before shooting his hands, allowing him to get stacked quickly. Shoots hands too early so his arms lockout and receivers can chop them away. Most vulnerable in press man where he has to rely on his ability to get both hands on the receiver. Low snap count for Clemson even in his 4th year. Eyes could be better in zone and he will be in no man’s land when he could cheat towards the action.

Summary:

 Instinctive, physical, strong corner with average to above-average technique and athleticism. Goodrich can fit a couple of different positions at the next level. He isn’t the ultimate versatility package, but he has enough instincts to be an outside zone corner and the physicality to play man with both press bail and soft press techniques. He also does very well driving on the ball and playing flat-footed, giving him off-man versatility. Goodrich is also one of the best tacklers in this class at corner, rivaling even his uber-athletic teammate Andrew Booth Jr. He can be over-reliant on his flexibility in bail, leaving his blindspot vulnerable too early in the route. He does a great job in soft press with mirroring the receiver, forcing them to play through his frame. Not many receivers are going to be able to overpower him and run through him, but he still does his best work in zone and off-man. With below-average arm length, Goodrich will need to be patient and find the sweet spot with timing his hands. If he can square up the receiver and get hands on them, he cuts off their route for much of the first half of the play. He doesn't have the athleticism to be a shutdown corner but could offer a very reliable 2nd corner or starting

Background:

 

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.8/8.4

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#31
Pos: CB
Ht: 6004
Wt: 186
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Kansas City, MO
Lee's Summit West High School

Mario Goodrich Clemson
Tigers

Pros:

Great play strength. Reroutes receivers with his arms and won’t get pushed off his square from physical pass catchers. Forces receivers to play through his frame which is when he’s at his best. Has the long speed to run far downfield on the outside. Instincts in zone allow him to interrupt throwing lanes. Doesn’t fall for eye candy on the outside. Great tackling form and makes a ton on plays solo. Physical enough to bust the bunch at the line of scrimmage. Comfortable playing flat-footed and has the leg drive to drive on the ball/route. Flexible enough to change directions with minimum wasted movement.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_17425803
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mario Goodrich, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

20 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
b99d8b74-bc53-43e0-b686-fa987c0db519_1920x1080
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tre' Williams, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

10 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
college gridiron showcase
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game Tracker

21 minutes ago
josh_joshua_paschal_hdr_mode_1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Paschal, Defensive Line, Kentucky Wildcats

22 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
10120384
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

34 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

35 minutes ago
UC_FB_vs_ECU_11_13_2020_0012
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Young Jr., Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bearcats

49 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
OIP
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Greg Eisworth II, Safety, Iowa State Cyclones

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

1 hour ago