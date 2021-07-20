NFL Draft Profile: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels

#2

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 205

DOB: 1/31/99

Eligible: 2022

Ventura, CA

Long Beach Poly High School

Matt Corral

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing very good underneath accuracy, Corral is able to get the ball to tightly covered receivers. He is a capable off-platform thrower, getting rid of the football under pressure and improvising successfully. His elusiveness and agility in the pocket makes him tough to sack and allows him to extend plays. Corral is a good athlete who can take off and scramble. He sets up quickly and has the vision to find targets on the move. Corral is willing to exploit one on one matchups on the perimeter by placing the ball to the back shoulder.

Cons:

Leinweber: Corral is of a smaller statue. In the Rebels offense, he is not asked to be a drop-back passer often and when he is, he processes slowly, hanging in the pocket. After setting up, his accuracy to moving targets is off, throwing behind his receivers. He does not throw to leverage downfield. Corral often fails to rotate around, costing him velocity.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized quarterback who extends within and outside of the pocket and possesses accuracy underneath. Corral is rarely asked to drop back and go through progressions, subsequently struggling with slow processing when he does. Corral projects as a developmental quarterback who can be a playmaker with his ability to extend and distributor thanks to his accuracy. He can become a spot starter who could even elevate an offense using his abilities out of structure. Corral has to show that he can operate an NFL offense within structure.

Background:

Raised in Ventura, California. Born January 31, 1999. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Full name is Matt Anthony Corral. Parents are married. Coached by Antonio Pierce at Long Beach Poly. Originally committed to USC. Committed to Florida and later flipped to Mississippi. Multi-Disciplinary Studies major. Suffered bruised ribs in the fourth game of the 2019 season.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized, elusive passer with good underneath accuracy. Corral has to show that he can win within the confines of an NFL offense consistently.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.4 / 7.9