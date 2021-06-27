NFL Draft Profile: Matt Waletzko, Offensive Tackle, North Dakota Fighting Hawks

#76

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 295

DOB: 12/15/_

Eligible: 2022

Cold Spring, MN

Rocori High School

Matt Waletzko

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Pros:

Ezring: The North Dakota offensive line was arguably the strongest reason for the team’s success in 2020. Left tackle Matt Waletzko was the most reliable piece of that stellar line. The 6070 tackle is extremely long and boasts sufficient movement skills. He has impressive lateral agility and change of direction to mirror while in his pass sets. He has a strong power step to handle inside counters and can work up the outside track. The Fighting Hawks’ blindside protector’s decent linear burst and long speed, when combined with his length, give him a wide range of influence in space. At the point of contact, Waletzko engages with sound hand placement and displaces defenders with his initial punch. Once he latches on, Waletzko exhibits solid grip strength. He also typically maintains a wide base which helps him anchor through power moves. The talented tackle has the length and upper body strength to manage distance against his opponents. In the run game, Waletzko creates space with a powerful bench press and persistent leg drive. The athletic blocker likes to finish plays on the ground. Despite his height, the small-school standout occasionally lowers his pad level into engagement. It is also worth noting that the rising senior has room to add muscle to his athletic frame. Waletzko’s game is rounded out by notable awareness in pass protection and as a run blocker. He routinely recognizes and addresses delayed blitzers.

Cons:

Ezring: Small school prospects are faced with an inevitable leap in competition to NFL talent. Waletzko’s transition to the pro game will, then, be a difficult one. What’s more, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2019 that will be a red flag come draft day. On the field, the Fighting Hawks’ star practices improper technique. For example, he takes false steps off the line and clicks his heels in his kick slide. Further, Waletzko tends to lunge into his blocks and lets his feet fall asleep. Moreover, the tall tackle tends to play with high pad level. Similarly, his punches can drift towards his opponents’ shoulders. These technical issues reduce his power and give up his chest. Once defenders are into his frame, they control and replace Waletzko. Additionally, the talented tackle prefers to throw multiple shots rather than latch on at first contact. Consequently, his ability to sustain blocks is inconsistent. When reducing his pad level, Waletzko leans into his blocks when he should work to sit in a chair to remain over his center of gravity. While the North Dakota tackle stands out at the FCS level, his long speed and burst may not hold up in the NFL. Once Waletzko gets to space, he can exhibit complacent tendencies and be slow to engage. Finally, the Fighting Hawks tackle offers no scheme or positional versatility. He is a tackle-only prospect in a gap offense.

Summary:

Ezring: An intriguing small-school prospect, Matt Waletzko’s length, strength and large frame give him starting potential at the NFL level. That said, he exhibits middling movement skills and flawed technique. The North Dakota blindside protector’s 2019 knee injury also poses a concerning risk. Waletzko is a developmental piece with a chance to start in the league.

Background:

Born December 15th in Cold Spring, Minnesota, Matt Waletzko played high school football at Rocori High School. The talented tackle was not ranked by 247Sports Composite Rankings. 247Sports Recruiting, itself, listed Waletzko as a two-star recruit. The same service named him the 29th-overall recruit in Minnesota and the 297th-ranked offensive tackle in his class. A 310-pound high school senior, Waletzko has seen his body transform since stepping foot on North Dakota’s campus. The Minnesota native was listed at 320 pounds as a sophomore before dropping to 296 for his junior year. He is listed at 295 entering his senior season. Waletzko has accumulated an impressive amount of experience for the Fighting Hawks. As a freshman, he played in nine games and started the final five of the season at left tackle. He started the first six games of his second year before his sophomore season was ended prematurely by a knee injury. Returning to the field as a junior, Waletzko thrived as the starter at left tackle in all seven games. He was named to All Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team last year. Further, Waletzko is an outstanding student. He is a sociology major and boasts a 3.805-grade point average. He was selected to the 2020 Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Academic First Team.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.3 / 8.1