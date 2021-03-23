Micah Parsons - Inside Linebacker Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

MICAH PARSONS | Penn State | OB | #11 | Jr | 6021 | 245 | 4.45e | Harrisburg, PA | Harrisburg HS | 05.26.99

Overview:

A big-time prep prospect turned big man on campus, Parsons was an immediate impact player as a true freshman and emerged as the Nittany Lions team leader. The Pennsylvania native shows great change of direction, fluid agility and flies to fill the gap while swarming to the football. He likes to play chess with opposing quarterbacks by giving them different looks and lots of pre-snap gyrations. Parsons possesses excellent speed and quickness when dropping back in coverage. Before opting out, the Penn State staff had discussed utilizing him on the edge in 2020, as he owns some pass-rush skills during his time at defensive end/running back in high school. He also played on special teams and has even been used as a kick returner in practice, a role where the team was open to utilizing him. A fire starter for the defense, making big plays (see Idaho/Pittsburgh 2019) and intense demeanor (ejected versus Maryland). Parsons is a generational type of talent that could arguably play any position, but forecasts as a true MIKE linebacker with his comfort level breaking down the huddle, making the calls on the field and leading his men into battle. He should test out exceedingly well when given the opportunity. It’s hard to fathom that Penn State, which used to be known as “Linebacker U,” has failed to produce a linebacker chosen in the first round since 2000 (LaVar Arrington), but Parsons appears destined to end the drought. There’s not much this kid can’t do.

Background:

Full name is Micah Aaron Parsons; son of Sherese and Terrence Parsons, has one brother, Terrence, and one sister, Shatara. Two-time letterman for head coach Calvin Everett at Harrisburg High School; two-time letterman at Central Dauphin High School. Was a team captain as a senior and named Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2017; registered 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss on defense, while adding 1,239 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and 29 offensive touchdowns. Tabbed a five-star recruit. Lettered in basketball. Majored in criminology. Opted out of 2020 season. Was suspended for the opening game against Minnesota (2019) due to “behavioral modification issue.”

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.