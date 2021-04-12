Nahshon Wright - Cornerback Oregon State Beavers Scouting Report

NAHSHON WRIGHT | Oregon State | DC | #2 | Jr | 6031 | 188 | East Paolo Alto, CA | James Logan HS | 09.23.98

Overview:

Wright has length for days that teams will covet. He’s a young player who is only a true junior with two years of starting experience after spending his freshman year in junior college. Most comfortable in zone coverage where he displays a good feel for deciphering and spacing route concepts with notable awareness. Excels at using his length at the catch point, showing high-end ball skills with five career interceptions through 18 career games. Provides projectable press-man skills while showing the ability to mirror at the line of scrimmage and excel using his length. High-cut waist hinders his athletic ability, lacking burst to close downhill and when transitioning out of his hips. Inferior play strength is a concern showing an inability to get off blocks and bring power on contact as a tackler. An intriguing prospect who is scheme specific; could reward a Cover 3 press-man team with a Pro Bowl caliber player.

Background:

Name pronounced Nuh-shawn. Raised outside of the San Jose, California area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major. Played junior college football in 2018. Transferred to Oregon State. Started 10 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started six games as a junior. Declared for the NFL Draft with two years of eligibility remaining. Parents aren’t married. Four brothers and one sister. Played basketball and lettered in track in high school. Brother, Rejzohn, was featured on Last Chance U and is now a member of the Oregon State team.

