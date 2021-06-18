NFL Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

#17

Pos: LB

Ht: 5116

Wt: 220

DOB: 12/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Horn Lake, MS

Horn Lake

Nakobe Dean

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros

Leinweber: Inexperienced, yet smart inside linebacker who continues to get better as a processor. Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. He takes blocks on low and shows play strength to prevent getting sealed. When tasked with man coverage responsibilities, he stays square and patient. Dean can even turn and run with slots. He plays urgently with strong effort.

Cons

Leinweber: On the shorter side of linebackers, Dean is light and does not look like he can add a lot more mass. In zone, he fails to impact throwing lanes. Biting on play-action leaves space vacated behind him. Dean lacks ankle flexion to change directions quickly and adjust angles late. He often tackles high and has to drag ball carriers down, allowing them to pick up extra yards. A lack of length prevents him from stacking and shedding blocks making him reliant on slipping blocks or staying clean.

Summary

Leinweber: Short, undersized linebacker with above-average straight-line speed and good processing skills in the run game. Dean thrives at coming downhill. Inconsistent tackling causes him to miss too often. A lack of length prevents him from stacking and shedding blocks. Dean projects as a backup inside linebacker who can come in and defend the run. His limitations when it comes to size and not possessing transcendent traits limits his potential to a replacement-level starter.

Background:

Raised in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Competed in football, baseball, basketball and track in high school. Mechanical Engineering major. Academic standout. Older brother, Nikolas, played tight end at Ole Miss.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized inside linebacker with quick processing skills in the run game. A lack of elite traits and size put a ceiling on his potential.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.5/7.9