NFL Draft Profile: Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky Wildcats

#7

Pos: QB

Ht: 6021

Wt: 232

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

40: 4.78

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

Hometown: Madison, CT

High School: Xavier

Eligibility: 2023

Will Levis

Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

A quick-reacting quarterback that is mechanically sound but will need to learn to go through his progressions at the next level.

Evaluation:

Today's college football climate allows for quarterbacks to seek out the next best situation and the scouting community has evolved to become accepting of that. In the case of Will Levis, if he stayed at Penn State, he would still be buried on the depth chart and nowhere near the NFL radar. Making the move to Lexington allowed him to link up with Liam Coen, a protege of Sean McVay and inserted him into an offensive scheme tailor-made for his skill-set. You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic. You can tell that Levis puts in the time, he works on his mechanics, he possesses great footwork, and his fakes are carried out with emphasis so that attention to detail is what you want to see from a franchise signal-caller. Now, he'll need to learn how to develop through some of his progressions, as he continues to take his game to the next level and he will need to cut down the turnovers-- he seems good for at least one interception per game. You can't win at the next level like that. He is an older quarterback (23 years old when kickoff rolls around), and evaluators will expect to see him develop in those areas. There also has to be some minor concern with his running style when he tucks and runs, he leaves himself vulnerable to big hits, which could result in injury over the course of a 17-plus game season. Overall, he does a lot of the little things that will translate well; the offense also asks him to take snaps from under center at times, which has become a forgotten art. When you combine the prototype size, athleticism, arm talent and alpha leadership traits, Levis will be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Grade:

2nd Round

Latest News:

Mark Stoops on Will Levis: “No.1 QB In The Draft”

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, we turn our attention to the 2023 draft watch and it is shaping up to be a quarterback envious class.

While many draftniks think Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud or Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young will be in play as the first overall selection, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops believes otherwise. Speaking on KSR (05/06/22), he shared his thoughts on Wildcats front man Will Levis, who has been mocked in the first round.

“I know this: I know Will. I know how motivated he is and it’ll drive him to see any quarterback in front of him because I believe he believes he can be the number one quarterback picked and that he has that kind of ability and I think he’s going to have that kind of year.”

A late-bloomer, Levis burst onto the scene last season in a Wildcats offense catered to his mobility and use of play-action. It resulted in nearly 3,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns—he also made a handful of costly turnovers.

There is no doubt that NFL scouts are going to love his arm strength and ability to squeeze the ball into tight windows but he will need to reel in some of his questionable decision-making.

Remember, Levis failed to beat out Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford during his time at Penn State and he’ll be 23 years old at the start of this season, so he is not considered a lock by any means.

The talent and skill-set certainly warrant an upward projection, however, much improvement will need to be shown in order for him to prove his worth as the top franchise quarterback available in the 2023 NFL Draft.