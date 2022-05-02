Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Serritella's Mock Draft - The First of the Year

The league office will take the traveling road show to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft!

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft dust has begun to settle, it’s time to turn the page onto the 2023 draft cycle. One theme that continues to reverberate throughout the league is that the value of wideouts is at an all-time high! While just one quarterback heard his name called in the first round of this year’s draft, we should see several signal-callers make their way back into first-round consideration next year.

After what was one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!

1. Carolina Panthers – CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2. Jacksonville Jaguars – Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

3. Houston Texans – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Detroit Lions – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

5. New York Jets – Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

6. New York Giants – Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

8. Chicago Bears – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

9. Pittsburgh Steelers – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

10. Atlanta Falcons – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

11. Houston Texans (via Browns-D.Watson) – Kalee Ringo, CB, Georgia

12. Minnesota Vikings – Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

14. Washington Commanders – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

15. Tennessee Titans – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

17. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos-R.Wilson) – Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

18. Seattle Seahawks – Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama

19. Baltimore Ravens – Jordan Addison, WR, Pittsburgh

20. Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

21. Indianapolis Colts – Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

22. Dallas Cowboys – Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

23. New England Patriots – Emil Ekiyor Jr, OG, Alabama

24. Philadelphia Eagles – Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina

25. Los Angeles Chargers – Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – BJ Ojulari, OLB, LSU

27. Kansas City Chiefs – Nick Broeker, OT, Mississippi

28. Green Bay Packers – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

29. Cincinnati Bengals – Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor

30. Miami Dolphins (via 49ers-T.Lance) – Trenton Simpson, OLB, Clemson

31. Buffalo Bills – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams-M.Stafford) – Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

