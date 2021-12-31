NFL Draft Profile: Nick Zakelj, Offensive Tackle, Fordham Rams

#75

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 325

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Broadview Heights, OH

Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School

Nick Zakelj Fordham University

Rams

One-Liner:

Zakelj is an abundantly experienced offensive lineman for the Fordham Rams, showing good body control and movement. He struggles due to his lack of pure strength and will find it hard to find a role because of his borderline measurements.

Pros:

Zakelj maintains solid body control and balance throughout his reps. In pass protection sets, his lateral foot movement is very smooth and calculated. He can keep up with and mirror pass rushers’ initial paths to the pocket. Has the ability to regain balance and leverage as edge rushers attempt to drive into his body. Always attempts to use motorized leg drive, if nothing else. He brings some athleticism to the table, being able to pull to the inside as a lead blocker. Plays on punt coverage and field goal units.

Cons:

Based on the eye test, his measurables may be somewhat close to the benchmark for offensive tackle minimums in the league’s eyes. As a run blocker, he doesn’t have the kind of pop in his hands and overall strength to make him an efficient run blocker. His lack of length may have something to do with it, as he can’t create extension against defenders up front. He plays in a two-point stance and doesn’t show good flexibility. Zakelj also tends to fall forward, losing balance on his toes as he tries to move vertically in the run game. Overall hand technique is sub-par. He struggles to maintain grip and lockout. Functional strength will undoubtedly become a problem at the next level. He struggles with the raw strength required to down block.

Summary:

A Fordham team captain, Nick Zakelj has an abundance of starting experience for the Rams since his freshman season in 2017. He has experience at both tackle spots. Zakelj is a balanced offensive tackle with extremely good body control. He shows good ability to match and mirror edge defenders in their pass rushes. Evaluators will struggle to look past the poor functional strength which proves to be a problem in all parts of his game. He will also come close to the cutoff point in terms of arm length to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He may have trouble finding a role at the next level because of these factors.

Background:

Hometown is Broadview Heights, Ohio. Attended Brecksville-Broadview Heights HS. He was unranked as a recruit. Never played o-line until senior season. 2016 First-Team All-Suburban League. Member of high school’s National Honor Society. Parents are Lois and Stan Zakelj. Has two siblings, Matt and Audrey. Majoring in finance.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8/6.9

Floor/Ceiling: Practice Squad / Career Backup

Scheme Fit: Zone

Grade: 7th Round

Injury History: Partial tear of hamstring - played through it.

Character Notes: 2021 Team Captain.

