Olaijah Griffin - Inside Cornerback USC Trojans Scouting Report

OLAIJAH GRIFFIN | USC | DC | #2 | Jr | 6002 | 175 | Long Beach, CA | Mission Viejo HS | 03.10.99

Overview:

The true junior arrived at USC as a highly-touted five-star recruit. Griffin saw significant playing time since his true freshman season. He is an elite athlete with exceptional foot speed to carry vertical routes and exceptional change of direction abilities. Natural in press coverage, does an outstanding job of staying square to mirror releases of receivers and stabbing efficiently to frustrate receivers. Noteworthy short-area quickness showing explosive burst downhill with impressive click and close abilities. Extremely physical player who loves to be aggressive at the line of scrimmage and as an incredibly willing tackler. Thin frame causes him to get pushed off at the top of routes easily and is a contributing factor to his missed tackles on film. Eye discipline in man coverage is concerning; has plenty of instances of being too eager to open his hips or letting receivers break his cushion. Had only one interception in his career despite playing a lot of snaps is going to be a concern. He has the athletic ability and measurables to be a starting cornerback in the future despite lacking consistency. Griffin has very intriguing tools that make him the biggest sleeper in this cornerback class due to him still being raw with his eye discipline in man coverage.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Father is rapper and hip-hop producer Warren G. Played in eight games, missing four due to injury as a freshman. Started 10 of 11 games played, missing two due to injury as a sophomore. Started six games as a junior. Had surgery on both shoulders (winter, 2019) and was slowed during spring practice. Missed time due to a back injury (2019).

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.