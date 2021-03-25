Patrick Johnson - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Tulane Green Wave Scouting Report

PATRICK JOHNSON | Tulane | OLB | #7 | Sr | 6021 | 255 | 4.80e | Chattanooga, TN | Notre Dame HS

Overview:

Although he is not the most well-known prospect, Johnson has had a prolific career at Tulane. The Green Waves’ career sack leader offers an intriguing blend of effort, quickness, speed and power. The senior edge rusher is able to win both inside and outside thanks to his strong lower body and solid bend. He attacks the outside shoulder well with a deadly chop move followed by a dip and rip. Conversely, he uses his low pad level and leverage to improve his power moves or to convert speed to power throughout his rush. Against the run, Johnson uses his strength to anchor down before stacking and shedding offensive linemen at the point of engagement. In man coverage, the senior is able to stay in phase against running backs on flat and wheel routes and has even stuck with slot receivers on underneath routes. In zone coverage, he flashes strong movement skills and solid awareness. That being said, Johnson has several aspects of his game that are deleterious to his NFL projection. First and foremost, Johnson has short arms and can allow offensive linemen to easily land hands on his frame. Similarly, the Tulane product’s hands can drift high and outside, which limits his power by surrendering the leverage battle. He can also engage late with his hands thus allowing linemen to make contact with his chest and slow him down. Against the run, he is prone to losing at the point of engagement and is an inconsistent tackler in space. All in all, Johnson is an intriguing prospect who should be a contributor for an NFL defense thanks to his athleticism and versatility. However, there is a chance his underwhelming length caps his impact at the next level.

Background:

Raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Started 1 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 12 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in 11 games as a senior. Two sisters.

