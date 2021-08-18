NFL Draft Profile: Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

#8

Pos: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 292

DOB: 8/15/00

Eligible: 2022

Maywood, IL

Lake Park High School

Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Demonstrates quickness and power at the point of attack. Relentlessly pushes through blockers, even when double-teamed, to push the pocket. Plays through the whistle. Showed to be a quality pass rusher no matter where he lined up along the defensive line. His explosiveness out of his stance often catches lineman off guard and they can’t react quick enough to his power at the line of scrimmage. He has good pushback within his hands when he initiates contact. He’s quick in the backfield to chase the ball down. Upper portion of his body is extremely built, which shows in his strength as he extends on offensive lineman.

Cons:

Lamattina: His frame is laterally restricted and he operates in a linear manner. Struggles with change of direction and hips do not look flexible. Winfrey doesn’t have a lot of diversity in his pass-rushing plan. He relies heavily on his explosiveness and power to get pressure which he will have to develop to find success at the next level. Because of how aggressive he is at the line of scrimmage, he is a liability in the run game and will most likely be a situational player as he transitions to the NFL. Didn’t have much exposure in the run game but he did struggle to hold leverage and shed blocks in the gaps to make plays in the run game.

Summary:

Lamattina: After two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, Perrion Winfrey transferred to Oklahoma. He found success in his first season with the Sooners as a starter along the defensive line. The coaching staff moved him all around the interior, mainly playing as a shade 1-technique. He also played a lot of reps over the center and at 3-technique. Winfrey flashes potential as a pass rusher because of his overwhelming power and explosiveness at the point of attack. He can simply out-will offensive lineman because of how relentless of a player he is. Although, he needs to develop more pass-rushing moves to give him more options as he transitions to the next level. He also struggles in run defense and could be limited to a situational pass-rusher role in the NFL.

Background:

Hometown is Maywood, Illinois. Winfrey attended Iowa Western Community College for his first two seasons of collegiate football after he did not qualify academically to play in Division 1. 247Sports ranked him as the top overall prospect coming out of JUCO. Majoring in communication at Oklahoma.

One-Liners

Lamattina: The JUCO product is a relentless pass rusher from the interior of the defense who can carve out a role because of his effort and athleticism.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.1

Video