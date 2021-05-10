NFL Draft Profile: Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Tackle, Alabama Crimson Tide

#48

Pos: DT

Ht: 6032

Wt: 312

DOB: 4/26/98

Eligible: 2022

Wisner, LA

Neville

Phidarian Mathis

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Fundamentally sound three-technique who knows how to use his hands in the run game. Mathis reads opponents well and attacks them back door when the line slides or makes leaning blockers pay by pulling. Best when he gets to be decisive off the ball, extending and disengaging with a quick swim move. Pad level is solid, preventing opponents from uprooting him. High effort defender at the start of games, sets a tone.

Cons:

Tardy off the ball and out of his stance with a slow first step. Lacks violence upon impact and gets outreached and latched on to by longer blockers. Mathis gets driven off the ball by combo blocks and surrenders yardage trying to get laterally. Struggles when two gapping as he takes long to read the mesh point, being fooled by misdirection frequently. Unable to locate ball carriers, allowing them to run right by him. Mathis is not a reliable tackler who fails to stop the momentum of runners often falling at their feet and trying to hold on to ankles.

Summary:

Well-coached run defending three-technique with solid hand usage to extend and disengage. Lacks physical traits such as get off, strength and violence to be an impact player. Unable to locate ball carriers and make tackles on a consistent basis. Mathis projects as a depth piece along the defensive line who can be an occasional run defender. He will have a difficult time making a roster and might start on a practice squad, offering depth later in a season.

Background:

Recently became a father to Khylei Rae (February 2020). A composite four-star lineman by ESPN/Rival/247Sports; garnered first-team All-State honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) in Class 4A as well as All-District 2-4A accolades. Made 41 tackles as a senior in 2016, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and six quarterback hurries; coached by Mickey McCarty at Neville HS. Has volunteered his time back home to the youth in the community during the offseason.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Fundamentally sound run defending three-technique who lacks physical traits to be an impact player.

Grades

Leinweber: 5.8/6.7