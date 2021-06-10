NFL Draft Profile: Quay Walker, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

#7

Pos: LB

Ht: 6026

Wt: 240

DOB: 5/8/_

Eligible: 2022

Cordele, GA

Crisp County

Quay Walker

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Playing inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Walker possesses plenty of length. This allows him to stack blocks and quick, violent hands help him disengage. In a straight line, he is very fast, closing space quickly and displaying sideline to sideline range. That speed makes him excellent in pursuit, flowing to the ball. Walker takes favorable angles against zone runs and is a reliable tackler. On the blitz, he gets home with burst and physicality.

Cons:

Leinweber: A lack of eye discipline causes Walker to end up in bad spots frequently. He fails to gain depth after playfakes and lets delayed routes sneak past him too often. In zone, he is a spot dropper, failing to be instinctive and covering receivers. A segmented mover, he gets too high, changing directions slowly and allowing separation in man coverage. Walker is unable to stop the momentum of ball carriers, letting them fall forward.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long linebacker with good straight line athleticism, Walker has the physicality to take on blocks. He excels in pursuit with his speed. A lack of instincts and eye discipline prevents him from being a playmaker in coverage and causes him to end up in bad spots as a run defender. Walker projects as a middle linebacker who could play SAM thanks to his block shedding. He will be a backup and contribute on special teams in hope to address processing issues. The talent to start is there.

Background:

Raised in Cordele, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Co-winner of the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year award as a freshman and Defensive Most Improved award as a sophomore.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletically gifted backer with great length and good physicality. Walker struggles with eye discipline and lacks instincts in space.

Grades

Leinweber: 7.2/7.8