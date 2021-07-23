Sports Illustrated home
NFL Draft Profile: Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

arizona state sun devils

#3
Pos: RB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 195
DOB: 1/12/99
Eligible: 2022
Kansas City, MO
Center High School

Rachaad White
Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros:

Dietz: White primarily aligns as the Sun Devil’s running back, usually in split or weak formation and on a majority of their passing plays. He possesses fantastic vision, both when cutting to the outside and in between the tackles. Efficiency with the ball in his hands is off the charts (over ten YPC in 2020). Very surprised to see how well his contact balance was for not the sturdiest player - very rarely does he go down on first contact. Not excellent initial speed, but running style is very smooth and his second gear is where he makes his highest impact - acceleration when he hits that ten-yard mark is when he truly starts to break away from defenders. Phenomenal in space; elusiveness in the open field makes him a true game-breaking player.

Cons:

Dietz: Will need to add muscle mass to be a full-time running back in the NFL - very spindly midsection which likely will have more troubling shedding professional level athletes. Running style is incredibly upright, won’t ever be a player who lowers his shoulder and barrels through linebackers. Refining his route tree out of the backfield will be very important in 2021; most catches are from screens and dump-offs. Ball security needs some work - nearly a 30% fumble rate in only four games this past season.

Summary:

Dietz: Rachaad White wasn't a highly touted recruit coming out of Kansas City, but he starred in junior college and his first experience in a Power 5 conference in 2020 was extremely promising. He’ll continue to split time with Chip Trayanum at Arizona State, operating as more of the lightning to the former’s thunder, but his efficiency, vision, acceleration, and agility in the open field are eye-dropping traits. If he can maintain his good play while cutting down his fumbles in 2021 and adding some muscle, he could go very high in the 2022 NFL Draft.

One-Liners

Dietz: White has limited experience and needs to get stronger, but he is smooth as butter and showcases the traits that make you believe he can be a Swiss-army Knife for an NFL team one day.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.5 / 8.5

