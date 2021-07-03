NFL Draft Profile: Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions

#53

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 312

DOB: 2/13/00

Eligible: 2022

Waldorf, MD

North Point High School

Rasheed Walker

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Borowsky: Walker’s athleticism is noticeable from the jump on film. He is a very smooth mover for an offensive tackle. In vertical sets, his kick slide is phenomenal, and he gets out in front of defenders. Walker has long arms and uses them to push defenders away from the pocket. Few pass rushers were able to get the corner on Walker because of his length and athleticism. Walker bends at his knees and keeps his balance in pass protection. As a run blocker, Walker flashes dominance. When he gets a hold of defenders, Walker has the talent to put them in the dirt. He drives defenders backward, anchoring down and using a lot of his lower body. Walker never played too high. Walker also has the ability to redirect defenders and create holes as a run blocker.

Cons:

Borowsky: Consistency is the keyword with Walker. He just isn’t consistent enough yet. He doesn’t always finish plays. He’ll overset as a run blocker too often, leading to him ending up on the ground. Because he oversets, defenders can stack and shed him at ease from time to time. In pass protection, Walker can sometimes be lazy and trust his natural ability too much, leading to him giving up pressure. His functional play strength is solid, but there are instances where defenders can get inside of his chest and drive him backward.

Summary:

Borowsky: Walker has all the talent in the world to end up as a franchise left tackle in the NFL. He has displayed really good film as a redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore. He has excellent size and long arms. His footwork is so natural in pass protection, and all of his natural traits show a player who can be elite in that area. His run blocking is fantastic as well. At his best in the run game, Walker can easily put defenders in the dirt or create holes for ball carriers to run through. He just isn’t consistent enough at this point. All signs point to him taking a massive step in 2021. If he is able to do that, Walker will end up as a very high selection. Right now, he projects as a player who will start in the league as a below-average starter, but Walker has the potential to end up as a very good left tackle in the NFL.

Background:

Walker was a three-time captain at North Point High School in Maryland. Off the field, though, he was arrested for stealing a mountain bike during his freshman year. Mikayla Corrigan from the Daily Collegian said Walker allegedly stole the bike because “he didn’t feel like walking back to the residence building.” Walker ended up redshirting that year. There have been no further off-the-field issues since. Coming into college, he was an all-state player who participated in the U.S. Army All-American game. Walker was born on February 13th, 2000, in Washington D.C. He is the son of Alfred and Karen Walker and has a sister, Syisha. Walker has had a clean bill of health throughout his career, starting every game during his first two full seasons.

One-Liners

Borowsky: Walker needs to play more consistently, but his natural tools and flash plays, show a player who can be a high-level starting left tackle in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Borowsky: 7.9 /8.8