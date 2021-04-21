Sadarius Hutcherson - Offensive Guard South Carolina Gamecocks Scouting Report

SADARIUS HUTCHERSON | South Carolina | OG | #50 | rSr | 6026 | 320 | Huntingdon, TN | Huntingdon HS | 04.22.98 (23)

Overview:

Profiting because of injuries along the South Carolina offensive line, Hutcherson got his opportunity to start sooner than many may have expected in 2017. Through nearly four consecutive years of being a starter, he gained experience at both guard spots and at left tackle. He is also highly praised off the field, winning a strength and conditioning award in 2018 for his efforts in the weight room. Hutcherson is fantastic in the running game. He knows how to set the tone at the line of scrimmage, step through the gap to set the edge and drive his opponents back to clear the gap for the ball-carrier. He generates a lot of power from his leg drive and chest to physically remove guys from the play. In the 2019 film against Kentucky, he was throwing guys to the ground like he was discarding a candy wrapper. One of Hutcherson’s most prominent weaknesses is his balance. If he does not initiate contact, he sometimes gets knocked off his center of gravity, losing his leg drive. He also doesn’t move very well laterally; when beaten with an initial quick step, he more than likely can’t regain that leverage. Hutcherson plays with an edge to him, and he can be a quality player right off the bat in the NFL at guard, especially for a run-first team that likes to set the tone on the ground.

Background:

Raised in a small town well outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Academic standout. Started four of 10 games as a redshirt freshman. Started all 12 games in sophomore and junior seasons. Started all 10 games as a senior. A weight-room phenom. Won a strength and conditioning award in 2018. Had no obvious incentive to come back for the 2020 season, but did it to finish what he started, citing his parents’ character and being a leader for his teammates as his main influence. Transformed his body after signing with South Carolina after playing low-level competition in Tennessee at 230 pounds.

