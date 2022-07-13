NFL Draft Profile: Sam LaPorta, Tight End, Iowa Hawkeyes

#84

Pos: TE

Ht: 6036

Wt: 249

40: 4.81

DOB: 1/12/2001

Hometown: Highland, IL

High School: Highland

Eligibility: 2023

Sam LaPorta Iowa Hawkeyes

One-Liner:

A prototypical Y tight end that covers every aspect of the position, LaPorta could be amongst the top tight ends drafted in his class.

Evaluation:

Height and weight of a traditional in-line tight end. Has also played flexed out and as an H back. Provided yards from underneath and intermediate routes, including crossers, posts, and seven routes. Smooth at the top of his route, showing precision in his footwork. A cerebral player that will exploit holes in zone coverage. Knows when to slow his tempo and be patient against leverage. Adjusts his stem accordingly and looks back for the ball in a timely manner. Exceptional reaction time, catching the front of the ball and getting upfield. Physical after the catch, making defenders bring their weight with them. Better agility than you think, cutting against defenders positioning and into green grass. Best blocking comes against defensive backs and linebackers, showing the propensity to seal and create alleys. Plays long through the point of attack and will contort his body based on the play-side call. Labors off the line of scrimmage. Fast-twitch acceleration is not a strong suit, analogous to a mack truck. Struggles to separate against defensive backs that can mirror him with lighter feet and looser hips. Has some drops that come in contested scenarios. Blocking woes come against defensive linemen and edge players where his power is mitigated. LaPorta looks to be the next tight end drafted in a long lineage of Hawkeye hybrids. With a skill set that gives you a little of everything, another solid season with cleanup in the aforementioned areas will place LaPorta firmly amongst the top of his position come the Draft.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“LaPorta likely could have been a late Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft if he declared after a big junior campaign with 53 receptions for 670 yards. He returned to up his stock even more, as the athletic 6-foot-4, 249-pounder has an all-around projectable NFL game.”

Mike Renner PFF

Background:

Sam LaPorta has already begun the 2022 campaign on a high note where he’s already preseason Third Team and First Team All-Big Ten. In 2021, he earned the Team Hustle Award and was Second Team All-Big Ten. In his first season at Iowa, he started two games and had close to 200 yards receiving and from then on, his play and production have increased. In high school, he was First Team All-State as a Junior and Senior and played defensive back during his high school career. LaPorta was born on January 12, 2001, and is currently pursuing a degree in Business at Iowa.