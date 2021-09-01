NFL Draft Profile: Tavius Robinson, Defensive End, Ole Miss Rebels

#95

Pos: DE

Ht: 6070

Wt: 265

DOB: 1/3/99

Eligible: 2022

Guelth, Ontario, Canada

Guelth Collegiate Vocational School

Tavius Robinson

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing very good length, Robinson is able to get into the chest of shorter blockers and tight ends. He gets his hands up into throwing lanes when he is unable to get home on the rush. Robinson has a quick first step and times his get-off, being one of the first off the ball. Active hands allow him to have late pass rush wins when he is not latched onto.

Cons:

Leinweber: Robinson has lackluster play strength, getting uprooted and driven off the ball. On downblocks, he gets washed and tight ends seal him on the perimeter. His upright nature causes him to lose the leverage battle consistently. Robinson is unable to beat the punch of blockers, letting them into his chest and latch on. He does not create knockback despite his get-off. Stiffness prevents him from getting low and turning the corner. Robinson relies on teammates to finish tackles for him. He plays with tunnel vision on his blocker, not finding the ball.

Summary:

Leinweber: Tall, long and skinny defensive end with a quick first step. Robinson has no urgency with his hands and gets latched onto frequently. He lacks play strength making him a liability in the run game. Robinson projects as a camp invite candidate thanks to his length and athletic traits. He is a long way off from sticking on a practice squad and would have to show a lot of improvement.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Tall defensive end who lacks play strength and has bad hand usage preventing him from beating blocks.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.2