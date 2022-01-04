NFL Draft Profile: Troy Anderson, Linebacker, Montana State Bobcats

#15

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 235

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Dillon, MT

Beaverhead County High School

Troy Andersen Montana State University Bobcats

One-Liner:

“Small school linebacker that is athletic and brings the potential to be a gamechanger in coverage over the middle of the field.”

Pros:

Out of Montana State, Troy Andersen has turned many heads this season. He’s a good athlete with size and length, over 31 inch arms. Shows his speed on crossing patterns, staying with tight ends and slot receivers across the formation. At times he can be destructive coming downhill and getting off blocks, extends and sheds. Comfortable dropping in zone over the middle, gets depth and keeps everything in front. Keeps his eyes on the quarterback while moving laterally with routes. Completely shuts down the middle of the field at times. Finishes his tackles well, good strength and consistently wraps up. Good lateral agility, can tackle in space well. Could be used in different ways as an off-ball linebacker whether he’s a ‘Mike’ or ‘Will’.

Cons:

Still going through growing pains as an older prospect with his eyes, follows blocks and bites on play action hard. Developing his ability to key in on the ball will be huge to stay with the flow of the play. Too inconsistent getting himself taken out of plays by blocks, runs himself into traffic. Hasn't shown an instinct to blitz and make plays rushing the passer.

Summary:

Andersen was one of the most pleasant watches among small school guys. He has athleticism that usually isn’t found at linebacker for this level. Played quarterback/fullback/running back for Montana State and only recently made the switch to linebacker. He can play any side of the formation and be an impact player. In coverage, Andersen can be a difference maker as a spot dropper, great poise when routes cross behind and moves with them. In big games, Andersen made plays on third and fourth down where you count on your linebackers to be game changers. A bit older of a prospect as a 5th year player, but has a lot of good football ahead of him. He could see a huge rise with the senior bowl and being an intriguing linebacker prospect on day two.

Background:

From Dillon, Montana and graduated from Beaverhead County high school. Had a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school, earning Academic All-State honors all four years and was his class Valedictorian. In high school, he threw for 1,403 yards, rushing for 877 and accounting for 30 total touchdowns. On defense he posted 71 tackles with three interceptions and two fumbles recovered. Also, was a member of the track and field and basketball teams. In 2017, Andersen was the Big Sky Freshman of the year, playing running back and linebacker. In 2018, Andersen was the BIg Sky Quarterback of the year, setting MSU single-season records for rushing. In 2019, was named first team All Big Sky linebacker. Montana State didn’t have a season in 2020 due to COVID-19. At linebacker in 2021, Andersen posted 137 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. Repeatedly praised for his work ethic and leadership among the MSU staff.

Quotable:

Freddie Banks, MSU’s defensive coordinator: “I don't know how high he’ll get drafted or anything, but I think he's going to play on Sundays for sure,” MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks said last week. “If he stays healthy, he'll have a long career because of his work ethic, and he's been blessed with the talent to play at that level.”



Bobby Daly MSU’s linebackers coach: "I think a lot of people see his great ability as a football player and think it is God-given," said Daly, an All-American linebacker for the Bobcats himself. "What people don't see is the work ethic. He is a very diligent, smart, hard-working individual who is willing to put in the time to get results on the field. He is his toughest critic. He doesn't care about the big plays that he makes, he comes in and watches film and focuses on the mistakes he made within the game. That's the common quality among all those guys. They expect the big plays, but the mistakes eat at them. They want to improve every day. Troy fits that mold."

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.4/8.3

