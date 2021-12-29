NFL Draft Profile: Tycen Anderson, Safety, University of Toledo Rockets

#1

Pos: DS

Ht: 6020

Wt: 210

DOB:

Eligibility:

Toledo, OH

St. John's Jesuit

Tycen Anderson University of Toledo

Rockets

One-Liner:

Anderson is a special player with an intriguing body type who can play as a physical slot cornerback or box safety. The development of his awareness and understanding of concepts could truly evolve his game to the next level.

Pros:

Anderson has been used in a variety of different ways over his career. Playing mostly at slot cornerback, as well as in the box or as a free safety. He possesses a good body type from the eye test. Good height and arms appear to be very long. In coverage, he has the versatility to line up in every way. In press-man coverage, he shows that he can be physical and get receivers trouble at the line of scrimmage. In off coverage, he is smooth in his backpedal and quick to react when receivers break. When he is playing with inside leverage, he has the quickness to get to the sidelines on quick out routes and make the tackle. Has closing speed as a run defender to contain the outside. Anderson has fluid, easy-moving hips that can match and mirror his opponent’s movements. Shows to be a good tackler out in space with a long tackle radius. When playing his receiver tight, he can get a hand in to disrupt the pass with his long reach. Flashes the hand strength to shed off of blocks in space to make quick tackles. He contributes heavily on special teams, playing on the punt return, punt coverage and field goal block units.

Cons:

When he is aligned as a free safety in coverage, his awareness of his responsibilities and decision-making are questionable. At times, he will trail a receiver when he has other teammates within the area, leaving another receiver wide open. There is still much development to do with understanding route concepts as they happen and how to react to them in real time. Instincts in general are lacking, both in coverage and in run defense. He leaves too much cushion in coverage that allows for fairly easy completions. His frame is on the skinny side and functional strength is a bit of a concern when it comes to squaring up with NFL-caliber running backs in the box. Lacks interception production. Long speed may be a concern as he didn’t show it much.

Summary:

Tycen Anderson is an exciting athlete because of his height and length measurables. For Toledo, he was a versatile safety who was a staple on special teams as well. Anderson plays physical at the line of scrimmage in coverage and has flashy short-area quickness to make plays underneath. He is an overall smooth mover who can play in multiple techniques. Where he lacks, is in his overall awareness and understanding of what he is seeing. There are clearly some mental lapses in understanding route combinations and his instincts can only cover him so much. He must earn the time to learn and develop before taking meaningful snaps at the next level.

Background:

Tycen Anderson’s hometown is Toledo, Ohio. He attended St. John’s Jesuit high school. As a recruit, he was rated as a three-star cornerback by the 247Sports Composite. He was the 205th ranked cornerback in the nation and a top 80 player from the state of Ohio. He chose to stay home and go to Toledo over offers from Kentucky and Air Force, amongst others. During his time in high school, Anderson accumulated 14 interceptions over three seasons. He earned first-team all-conference, first-team all-district and first-team all-state honors. He was a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball and running track. He placed third in the state in the long jump as a junior. High school football coach was Doug Pearson. His full name is Tycen William Anderson. Parents are William and Sandra Anderson. He has three siblings, William, Tyonna and Janya. Graduated in the fall of 2020 with a professional sales degree and is currently pursuing his MBA at Toledo’s grad school.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.6/8.3

Floor/Ceiling: Utility Safety / Starter

Scheme Fit: Slot Corner, Robber

Grade: Early 4th Round

Injury History: Knee injury in fall camp and missed first three games of 2021 season.

Character Notes: N/A

