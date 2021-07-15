NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Linderbaum, Offensive Center, Iowa Hawkeyes

#65

Pos: OC

Ht: 6030

Wt: 289

DOB: 4/7/00

Eligible: 2022

Solon, IA

Solon High School

Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa Hawkeyes

Pros:

Dietz: Linderbaum aligns as the starting center along the Hawkeyes’ offensive line. For an undersized offensive lineman, his strength is absolutely phenomenal. A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. Athleticism and overall movement skills are scary - is able to move up the field like a tight end and generates some massive pop when he reaches the second level. Snaps the football with impeccable precision and his conversion to blocking is clean and crispy. Smooth footwork and lower-haf technique - hand placement is beautiful as he never drops them and positions those directly under the shoulder pads. In terms of pass protection, he’s dynamite here as well - his natural power and lateral agility benefit him immensely.

Cons:

Dietz: Size may be of concern to certain NFL teams, especially in a power-run scheme. Not over 300 pounds and despite his strength, his run blocking could use some fine tuning. Will someone whiff on an assignment in the second level and disengage from his man a hair too early. Washed out by double teams often - won’t be a major issue in the NFL, but another area where his lack of elite size shows up.

Summary:

Dietz: One the more clean interior offensive lineman prospects to come out in the past few years, Linderbaum is a player with very few holes in his game. His lack of elite size may be an issue for certain NFL teams, and his run defense is a little hit or miss, but those flaws are just nit-picking. Iowa has churned out some really athletic and well-coached offensive players the last couple of seasons, and Linderbaum is the next one up. He should be a first-round pick.

One-Liners

Dietz: Despite his smaller size and second level hiccups at times, Linderbaum is clean as a whistle when it comes to pass-pro, strength, and physical traits.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 8.4 / 9.0