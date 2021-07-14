NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, Defensive End, Ohio State Buckeyes

#11

Pos: DE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 260

DOB: 2/14/00

Eligible: 2022

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Heights High School

Tyreke Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Smith has extremely strong hands at the point of attack to get into the blocker’s chest and shed almost immediately. Can even quite literally throw offensive lineman off of him. Powerful first step to catch his blocker off guard and set himself up for a clean pass rush. His speed to power rush benefits greatly from his first step and solid functional strength. Efficient rusher when he attacks the inside shoulder. Patient as a run defender and strong at the tackle point to bring guys down. Relentless in pursuit to chase down the quarterback or ball-carrier. Performed well against good competition and overpowered lesser competition within their schedule of play.

Cons:

Lamattina: Hips are fairly stiff and will struggle with bending or changing direction in pursuit. Not great at attacking the outside shoulder because of limitations with his ankle flexibility and knee bend. Gets effective pressure but lacks that final gear to consistently finish off plays in the backfield. Isn’t slow by any means but doesn’t have the speed to catch many players in a chasedown.

Summary:

Lamattina: Tyreke Smith lined up as a traditional 4-3 defensive end for the Buckeyes who has been heavily rotated in and out with his teammates throughout his career. He is extremely disruptive and powerful at the line of scrimmage to set himself up to win reps with consistency. He has a plethora of pass rush moves, especially relying on speed to power. Smith is a fair athlete, but his lack of quickness and speed limits his ability to finish off plays when he pushes the pocket or is in pursuit of a ball-carrier. He offers baseline ability and has done it against good competition, so Smith should be a top 100 player in this class when it is all said and done.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Tyreke Smith offers a baseline set of skills with a good frame combined with sublime explosiveness and power. He will be a solid contributor at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.7 / 8.0