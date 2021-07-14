Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, Defensive End, Ohio State Buckeyes

NFL draft profile scouting report for Ohio State defensive end, Tyreke Smith
Author:
Publish date:
i
ohio state buckeyes

#11
Pos: DE
Ht: 6030
Wt: 260
DOB: 2/14/00
Eligible: 2022
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights High School

Tyreke Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Smith has extremely strong hands at the point of attack to get into the blocker’s chest and shed almost immediately. Can even quite literally throw offensive lineman off of him. Powerful first step to catch his blocker off guard and set himself up for a clean pass rush. His speed to power rush benefits greatly from his first step and solid functional strength. Efficient rusher when he attacks the inside shoulder. Patient as a run defender and strong at the tackle point to bring guys down. Relentless in pursuit to chase down the quarterback or ball-carrier. Performed well against good competition and overpowered lesser competition within their schedule of play.

Cons:

Lamattina: Hips are fairly stiff and will struggle with bending or changing direction in pursuit. Not great at attacking the outside shoulder because of limitations with his ankle flexibility and knee bend. Gets effective pressure but lacks that final gear to consistently finish off plays in the backfield. Isn’t slow by any means but doesn’t have the speed to catch many players in a chasedown.

Summary:

Lamattina: Tyreke Smith lined up as a traditional 4-3 defensive end for the Buckeyes who has been heavily rotated in and out with his teammates throughout his career. He is extremely disruptive and powerful at the line of scrimmage to set himself up to win reps with consistency. He has a plethora of pass rush moves, especially relying on speed to power. Smith is a fair athlete, but his lack of quickness and speed limits his ability to finish off plays when he pushes the pocket or is in pursuit of a ball-carrier. He offers baseline ability and has done it against good competition, so Smith should be a top 100 player in this class when it is all said and done. 

One-Liners

Lamattina: Tyreke Smith offers a baseline set of skills with a good frame combined with sublime explosiveness and power. He will be a solid contributor at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.7 / 8.0

#11
Pos: DE
Ht: 6030
Wt: 260
DOB: 2/14/00
Eligible: 2022
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights High School

Tyreke Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Smith has extremely strong hands at the point of attack to get into the blocker’s chest and shed almost immediately. Can even quite literally throw offensive lineman off of him. Powerful first step to catch his blocker off guard and set himself up for a clean pass rush. His speed to power rush benefits greatly from his first step and solid functional strength. Efficient rusher when he attacks the inside shoulder. Patient as a run defender and strong at the tackle point to bring guys down. Relentless in pursuit to chase down the quarterback or ball-carrier. Performed well against good competition and overpowered lesser competition within their schedule of play.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

aaron rodgers
News

NFL Draft Bible Latest News Around The League

Edmonton Elks
Alternative Football

CFL: Edmonton Elks Offensive Preview

20200926_FB_at_LSU_Cross_AP_09975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

USATSI_15048927
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Guard, NC State Wolfpack

USATSI_16073695
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, Defensive End, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_15388260
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLVII

dak prescott
News

Voch Lombardi: "Am I wrong for thinking the Dallas Cowboys are going to have the best offense in the league?"

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLVI