Wyatt Davis - Offensive Guard Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

WYATT DAVIS | Ohio State | OG | #52 | rJr | 6026 | 313 | Bellflower, CA | St. John Bosco HS

Overview:

After serving in a reserve role his first two seasons with the team, Davis quickly asserted himself as the top offensive lineman on the team and arguably the top interior offensive lineman in the entire country in 2020. Davis is an incredibly physical interior player who plays with a nasty streak in the run game. He asserts his will on opposing defenders. Davis is rocked out in his lower body, easily creating power in some very tight spaces. With plus athleticism for the position, he is able to potentially translate to either a gap power or zone scheme. He demonstrates nice hip positioning, getting aligned well in accordance with the hole. With a nasty demeanor, Davis routinely finishes opposing defenders on the ground with high effort. In pass protection, Davis showcases solid feet to work while maintaining a square base. When posed with powerful defensive linemen, he is able to sit down and shut down power effectively. His feet can get a little lazy at times, which can cause him to have to kick into recovery mode. Davis plays with outstanding physicality, but can get a little overanxious at times. That can cause some problems with lunging in the run game, affecting his balance. If Davis can clean up some small details, there is no reason to believe that he will have to wait until after the second day to hear his name called in April. His combination of power, physicality and athleticism could actually be coveted somewhere on Day 1 of the 2021 draft.

Background:

After filling a reserve role during his first two seasons, Davis started all 14 games for the Buckeyes during the 2019 season, being selected as an All-American by several media outlets. He was again named as an All-American in 2020, starting eight games for the Buckeyes and helping them reach the National Championship Game, where they lost to Alabama.. Was considered a five-star recruit coming out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports. Played for head coach Jason Negro while at St. John Bosco. Also participated in basketball. Grandfather, Willie Davis, was a Hall of Fame defensive end for the Green Bay Packers. His father, Duane Davis, played Alvin Mack in the movie The Program.

