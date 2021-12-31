Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Yusuf Corker, Safety, Kentucky Wildcats

NFL draft profile scouting report for Kentucky Safety, Yusuf Corker
Author:
i

#29
Pos: DS
Ht: 6000
Wt: 197
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Mcdonough, GA
Woodland High School

OIP

Yusuf Corker University of Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

An ultra-aggressive safety, Corker impresses as a box safety who can make plays by triggering downhill on the ball.

Pros:

Corker has good size and build for the position. His body has good composition, while maintaining his athleticism to play on the backend of the defense. He plays with a quick trigger downhill and has the power to make big hits over the middle of the field. At the line of scrimmage, he can get physical with slot receivers or tight ends to disrupt their original path. His straight-line, short-area speed is impressive to shoot gaps and make plays on the ball. Strong tackler and uses good technique to square up to his opponent while getting a low, balanced center of gravity to make the hit and wrap up. In run defense, he shows extremely good instincts and vision to know when and where he can attack in the box. For Kentucky, he has lined up in a mulitude of different ways. Corker is a core special teamer who contributes on all phases including the field goal block, punt coverage, punt return and kickoff units. 

Cons:

He struggles with long speed and doesn’t have the capacity to play man coverage for long periods of time. He consistently gets burned on deep routes or long crossers where he is matched up from the line of scrimmage. He is quick to bite on underneath routes without keeping in mind what is behind him. His aggression could haunt him with overpursuing angles in run defense. Corker lacks the required range and ball skills to play as a free safety with deep zone responsibilities. He is fairly limited in terms of lateral agility and foot quickness to turn on a dime in coverage. In coverage, he struggles in general with recognizing route concepts and understanding his assignments after initial contact within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

Summary:

 A multi-year starter for Kentucky at safety, Yusuf Corker has been an invaluable piece to the defense whose draft stock has risen exponentially over the past couple of seasons. He makes his noise in the box as a player who good instincts, a quick trigger and strong tackling ability. His aggression is the best and worst part of his game because it makes him such an elite box safety. On the other hand, it causes him to bite heavily on plays underneath leaving what’s behind him exposed. Corker is a liability in coverage because of his lack of long speed and recognition of route combinations. The physical safety will make his career one of promise as a core special teamer and as a safety who can roam in the box to stop the run.

Background:

Hometown is McDonough, Georgia. Attended Woodland HS. Out of high school, he was rated as a four-star cornerback recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He was the 36th ranked cornerback in the nation and 30th ranked overall player out of the state of Georgia. Eanred first-team all-state honors as a senior. Two-time member of the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s All-Metro Team. Named to the All-state defense team. Also lettered in track, running the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. He got married in 2021 to his long-time girlfriend, Tarryn Todd-Long, and they share one daughter, Amirah. Parents are Robin Meadows-Ragin and Yusuf Corker. He has two siblings, Brenda and Victoria. His uncle, Anthony Mitchell, played college football at Tuskegee and spent nine seasons in the NFL. Corker’s cousin, Raymond Sanders, played runningback at Kentucky from 2010 to 2013. He graduated from Kentucky in May of 2021 with a degree in economics.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.7/8.0

Floor/Ceiling: Core Special Teamer / Starting Box Safety

Scheme Fit: Box Safety, Hybrid Linebacker

Grade: 4th Round

Injury History: N/A

Read More

Character Notes: N/A

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#29
Pos: DS
Ht: 6000
Wt: 197
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Mcdonough, GA
Woodland High School

Yusuf Corker University of Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

An ultra-aggressive safety, Corker impresses as a box safety who can make plays by triggering downhill on the ball.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

5e0bd350b5ebc.image
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Yusuf Corker, Safety, Kentucky Wildcats

26 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
neil-farrell-jr--8568_rs1
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Neil Farrell Jr., Defensive Tackle, Louisiana State University Tigers

13 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
usatsi_13295476
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremiah Moon, EDGE, Florida Gators

27 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
08172021_1_125811-1024x683
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaylen Watson, Cornerback, Washington State University Cougars

44 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Darrell-Baker-570x400
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Baker Jr., Cornerback, Georgia Southern Eagles

58 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
60c7abe4d686d
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chase Allen, Tight End, Iowa State Cyclones

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
20201227_051515720_iOS
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Carson Wells, EDGE, Colorado University Buffaloes

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

1 hour ago
nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

1 hour ago