NFL Draft Profile: Zion Johnson, Offensive Guard, Boston College Eagles

#77

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 335

DOB: 11/18/99

Eligible: 2022

Bowie, MD

Riverdale Baptist High School

Zion Johnson

Boston College Eagles

Pros:

Borowsky: The first thing that stands out on Johnson's film is how good he is in the run game. Johnson can get to the 2nd level with ease and can identify and latch onto defenders. Few players have the understanding Johnson does when moving to the 2nd level, which is why he is rarely out of position. As a run blocker, Johnson does an excellent job getting inside of defenders' chests and driving them backward. He is able to anchor down and use his lower body strength to move defensive linemen off their spot. There were several really good finishes on Johnson's film. He has the talent in the run game to put defenders in the ground. Because of his high-end athleticism, Johnson also does an outstanding job when it comes to redirecting defenders. He is very loose and flexible, which allows him to change the direction of defenders and move them out of the picture. In pass protection, Johnson's overall foot quickness and agility are impressive. His agility is on full display in the run game as well.

Cons:

Borowsky: Boston College decided to move Johnson to left tackle in 2020, and he struggled there. He is built like a guard and plays like a guard. Johnson is best in the run game while excelling in pass protection in short areas. When asked to perform a vertical set, he falls apart too often. Johnson doesn't get his hands up in time at left tackle. This caused him to get bull rushed way too often. There were a number of plays on film where he got driven into the quarterback with just a bull rush. It didn't matter the opponent's strength; Johnson's poor technique prevented him from having any success against a bull rush. Johnson's core strength and upper body strength will need to be a point of emphasis for him to improve on. It wasn't a significant issue, but having better strength as a whole would have helped when he had lapses with his technique. For a multi-year starter, Johnson still has a lot of negative plays. He is still way too sloppy. The flashes are great, but they weren't consistent enough.

Summary:

Borowsky: Going into 2020, Johnson was one of the top guard prospects in the country. A move to left tackle, though, didn’t help his stock. There is nothing about Johnson’s game that will translate into him being a starting tackle in the NFL. His game is best suited as a guard. He is a good athlete who works well in space. Johnson is a great run blocker, and, as a guard, he is very solid in pass protection. There is still work to be done in refining his technique, but when at his best, Johnson is a very impressive player. He projects as a backup to start his career, who can develop into a starting-caliber guard at the next level.

Background:

Johnson was born on November 18th, 1999. He is the son of Tammie Edwards and grew up in Bowie, Maryland. Coming out of Riverdale Baptist high school, Johnson was an unranked recruit. His only offer was from Davidson college at the FCS level. He attended Davidson for two years, where he was a standout, starting 19 games. Johnson made the PFL All-Conference first team. He then decided to transfer up to Boston College, where he has played two seasons for the Eagles. Johnson picked up right where he left off and was named 2nd team All-ACC in 2019. After another strong season in 2020, Johnson made the surprising decision to go back to Boston College, even after accepting an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He’ll be using his extra year of eligibility as a super senior there. Johnson has had a clean bill of health so far at Boston College and is squeaky clean off the field.

One-Liners

Borowsky: At the next level, Johnson is best suited kicking back inside to guard, as he is an extremely talented run blocker, who with some improvements in his technique can eventually become a starter.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Borowsky: 7.1 / 7.9