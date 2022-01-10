NFL Draft Profile: Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State Bearkats

#22

Pos: CB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 200

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Galveston, TX

Ball High School

Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State

Bearkats

One-Liner:

“Cover 3 cornerback, who could become a rotational player with further development.”

Pros:

The measurables McCollum has are going to be really intriguing for NFL teams. He is physically imposing on the field and towers over the receivers he is guarding. His length stands out on film, allowing him to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and make a play on the ball in zone coverage. His combination of size and length will make him really intriguing for teams that run a lot of Cover 3. He is in that “Seattle” mold. In zone coverage, McCollum is patient and has a good understanding of where to be. When asked to follow receivers, McCollum had little trouble staying in their hip pocket. Teams rarely targeted him, but he displayed impressive recovery speed. McCollum is also a physical player. He is a willing run defender and wants to make plays outside of coverage. He has the mentality for the next level.

Cons:

Because of his size, McCollum doesn’t have great change of direction. He is going to have to be scheme dependent at the next level. When asked to play man coverage, going up against slower receivers in the FCS masks his lack of change of direction. McCollum can rely on his length and physicality. Playing cornerback in the FCS, there is going to be an adjustment at the next level. If a team forces him to play too much man, he could struggle to stick.

Summary:

Cover 3 cornerback with really good size and length, McCollum is scheme dependent, but he fits that scheme perfectly. There will be question-marks moving from the FCS level to the NFL, but McCollum has the traits teams will want to target. Right now, he is a developmental prospect, but he has the chance to develop into a rotational player.

Background:

Zyon McCollum is from Galveston, Texas. He attended Ball High School. Zyon’s brother Tristin was also a member of the Sam Houston State football team. As a senior in high school, Zyon was all-district second team. McCollum burned his redshirt as a freshman, playing in all 14 games and starting ten. He recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 pass-breakups on the season. McCollum started in every game as a true sophomore, and he was an All-Southland Conference first team selection. He had 44 tackles, three interceptions, and eight pass-breakups. During his junior season after starting the first nine games, McCollum missed the final three games with an injury. He was still named Second Team All-Southland Conference, with 23 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass-breakups. McCollum returned to form in the spring season of 2021, as he was named All-Southland Conference first team. He recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and six pass-breakups. McCollum came back for the 2021 fall campaign, where he was named to HERO Sports all-America first team and to the AP all-America third team. McCollum had 50 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass-breakups. For his efforts as a senior, mcCollum received and accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.7

