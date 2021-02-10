Scout Interview: Ali Fayad, DE, Western Michigan

Get to know Western Michigan defensive end Ali Fayad, as he joins Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible on ‘The State of Football,’ Part of the FanNation Network, Powered By Sports Illustrated.

The Broncos pass-rusher had originally decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft and was named to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl roster but after the NCAA extended the deadline for seniors to declare for the draft, Fayad opted to return to Western Michigan for one more season. In fact, he breaks the news during our interview, as he elaborates on what he would like to improve upon after a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, what it was like playing through the pandemic and a message for WMU Nation.

A highly productive player, Fayad has 200 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 41 career games (1,649 snaps). Tune-in and hear from one of the premier prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft!

