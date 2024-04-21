Broncos Have Received Trade Calls About Star; Should Eagles Consider Move?
The Philadelphia Eagles should have one of the top offenses in football in 2024 but that doesn't mean they couldn't use another addition.
Philadelphia currently boasts a strong wide receiver core featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and DeVante Parker. While this is the case, an intriguing wide receiver possibly could be available.
The Denver Broncos reportedly have received trade calls about Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton, but have shut them down to this point, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, per sources," Fowler said. "The Broncos do not plan to trade Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract."
Sutton has been in trade rumors on multiple occasions over the last few seasons so although they currently have shut down the calls, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him get moved.
Denver already traded fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason to the Cleveland Browns so it wouldn't be too shocking to see another move. The Broncos seem to be in rebuilding mode and no longer have quarterback Russell Wilson on the roster after a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If Sutton holds out due to his contract, a move would be even more likely the longer he remains away from the team. Philadelphia already is stacked at wide receiver, but if it is going all in on the 2024 season, a move could make sense.
If he's possibly available, a phone call wouldn't hurt.
