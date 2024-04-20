Patriots Reportedly Have Reached Out To Eagles About Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have received some trade calls about one of the franchise's biggest stars.
Philadelphia acquired superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season and he has taken his game to the next level. He has recorded just shy of 1,500 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons with Philadelphia.
Brown is one of the game's best wide receivers, but there have been some questions about his future with the team. There have been some rumblings that the other teams have come to the Eagles about a possible trade, but they have shut down all proposals to this point.
One team that reportedly has shown interest in a blockbuster trade for Brown is the New England Patriots, according to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer.
The timing of the news of New England's interest in Brown comes at an interesting time. Brown recently changed his social media profile picture to a photo of longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Brown claimed the change had nothing to do with team preference, but the timing still is interesting. The 26-year-old has said in the past that he grew up a Patriots fan and was upset when he was not drafted by the franchise.
Philadelphia has made it known that it doesn't plan on trading him, but with the 2024 National Football League Draft quickly approaching nothing can be completely ruled out. Trading him away would be rough and certainly is unlikely, but the rumors are concerning.
More NFL: Standout Alabama Corner Seen As 'Ideal' Pick For Eagles To Boost Secondary