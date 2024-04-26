Cowboys' Micah Parsons Was 'Disgusted' After Eagles Drafted Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles fans certainly should be excited about the franchise right now.
The Eagles widely are considered one of the top teams in football and have made some major additions this offseason. Philadelphia added superstar running back Saquon Barkley in free agency and gave its defense a boost on Thursday night as the team drafted top cornerback prospect Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo in the first round of the 2024 National Football League Draft.
Mitchell has been considered one of the top overall prospects in the 2024 draft class and yet he somehow fell into the Eagles' lap at the No. 22 pick. One thing that should make Eagles fans even more excited about the pick is that it made Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons extremely jealous, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.
"Parsons, who is on Bleacher Report's draft show every year and analyzes picks, applauded the Eagles' selection of Mitchell -- even if he hated the NFC East rivals got better after selecting him," Kerr said. "I mean, I'm honestly utterly disgusted," Parsons said as transcribed by Kerr. "How lucky the Eagles are. I don't know how he fell that far, but with this run of offensive tackles and quarterbacks that's the only thing that makes sense. I thought he was a top-15, top-12 talent -- and he just fell right into their lap."
Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL so the fact that he thinks so highly of Mitchell should be a good sign for his potential. Philadelphia has needed some help in the secondary and it looks like it got exactly what it needed.
