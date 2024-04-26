Eagles Surprisingly Land Top Cornerback Prospect To Bolster Secondary
The Philadelphia Eagles had a great first night of the 2024 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia entered the first round of the draft with question marks. There have been rumors swirling in recent weeks that the team could look to trade up in the draft. A handful of players were linked to the Eagles but they ultimately didn't end up getting a trade done and made their pick at No. 22.
Entering the draft, one of the Eagles' biggest positions of need was at cornerback. Philadelphia seems pretty set on offense but the defense needs some work. The Eagles have been linked to a handful of cornerbacks in recent weeks -- both through the draft and in free agency -- and made a great move on Thursday.
Former Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell was considered by many to be the top cornerback in the 2024 draft class and he surprisingly fell to No. 22 where the Eagles were able to select him.
It wasn't expected that Mitchell would be available when the Eagles got on the clock -- Pro Football Focus had the young corner ranked as their ninth-overall prospect -- but things seem to have worked out for Philadelphia.
Cheers immediately followed the Eagles' selection of Mitchell and former Pro Bowl select and current analyst Robert Griffin III had some high-praise.
"The Eagles secondary just got a rocket boost," Griffin said. "If you think you are aggressive, you haven’t met Quinyon Mitchell yet. He is sticky in coverage, was a pass break-up magnet at Toledo leading the MAC in pass breakups in back-to-back years. He brotherly shoves WRs off the line with ease."
It seems like everything is positive in Philadelphia right now.
