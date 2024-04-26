Eagles Continue To Bolster Defense With Pair Of Second-Round Picks In Day 2 Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to get a premium defensive prospect with the No. 22 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday -- a feat that many did not expect to be possible without moving up.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman's willingness to stick and pick for Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell allowed Philadelphia to deal from a place of strength heading into Day 2 -- with a pair of second-round picks at his disposal and one of their top needs already addressed.
The likelihood is that Roseman and company will continue to lean defense at the top of the draft following a season in which the Eagles allowed 25.2 points per game in 2023 -- third worst in the NFL.
After a strong start, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame expects Philadelphia to do just that -- load up on some young defensive talent. The NFL pundit created a mock draft for Day 2, which contains the second and third round in the draft.
Verderame is predicting that Roseman will select Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Tyler Nubin with the No. 50 pick in the draft followed shortly by Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at pick No. 53.
Nubin is a ball-hawking defensive back who's calling card is his range due to impressive instincts and ability to read both opposing routes and the quarterback's eyes to end up right where he needs to be. The opportunistic 22-year-old is the Gophers all-time leader in interceptions (13) and has the willingness to be physical but can struggle in run defense at times.
Cooper is a 6-foot-2, 230 pound head-seeking missile that plays with unbridled passion and top-end athleticism. The 22-year-old recorded 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and a pair of forced fumbles -- leading Texas A&M in all categories. Cooper has all the physical talent in the world with the effort to match -- his only flaws could be his lack of play recognition at times as well as a tendency to attempt to make too big of a play and whiff entirely. Those issues could be ironed out at the next level.
The second round of the NFL Draft will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit.
