Eagles Predicted To Select Elite Prospect After Possible Trade With Broncos
It is sure to be a busy day in the National Football League.
After much speculation and rumors, Thursday is the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft. There's sure to be some intriguing talent who will go off the board early and one team to keep an eye on is the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia currently has the No. 22 pick in the first round but there has been some speculation that the franchise could look to move up. It's uncertain what a deal could look like, but nothing can be ruled out at this point.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah put together his last mock draft before the real thing kicks off and predicted that Philadelphia could complete a trade with the Denver Broncos for the No. 12 pick and select offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State.
While this is just a prediction and there's no way to know at this point how likely a move is, it could be interesting. Fuaga is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 draft class according to Pro Football Focus.
Fuaga began his college career mainly as a backup over his first two seasons with Oregon State but was a starter for his last two years and has quickly become one of the top prospects in this year's draft class.
It's unclear exactly what will happen, but adding another top tackle could go a long way for Philadelphia. Jeremiah mocked linebacker Nolan Smith to the Eagles last year so maybe this is something that could be a real option.
We won't have to wait long to find out.
