Bengals Star Reportedly Requested Trade; Should Eagles Attempt Pursuit?
It sounds like a star wide receiver reportedly is on the market.
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins has spent his entire four-year professional career with the franchise to this point but reportedly requested a trade after discussions about a long-term deal stalled, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Bengals franchise (wide receiver) Tee Higgins also has requested to be traded being that there have been no contract talks with the team now in over a year," Schefter said.
Higgins was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 National Football League Draft and has developed into a premier wide receiver. It's uncertain where he will land -- or even if he will be traded -- but he could be an intriguing pickup for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has the talent to compete for a Super Bowl title next season so the club should consider going all in and adding as much talent as possible. The Eagles already have two great receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but it could never hurt to add more talent.
A trade for someone like Higgins likely would just be a some combination of draft picks and if the Eagles truly are going all in for a Super Bowl title they should consider a move.
Philadelphia's offense already is loaded with Brown, Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts, but it wouldn't hurt at all to add someone like Higgins. Should the Eagles swing the major trade?
