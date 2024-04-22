Eagles Projected To Trade Up In NFL Draft For Elite Defensive Prospect
Could the Philadelphia Eagles make a major trade before the 2024 National Football League Draft kicks off this week?
It's officially draft week and the first round of action is set to begin on Thursday. The Eagles currently hold the No., 22 pick in the draft, but things certainly could change. Philadelphia will be looking to boost its defense throughout the draft and there are some intriguing prospects available worth trading up for.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter put together a seven-round mock draft and predicted that the Eagles will complete a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for the No. 16 draft pick to select Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.
"One year after moving up a slot to draft Jalen Carter, the Eagles once again climb the board for a top defensive prospect," Reuter said. "They swap one of their second-round picks (No. 50) for the first of Seattle's two fourth-rounders (No. 102) to move up six spots for Verse, who has a bright future as a power rusher and stout run defender on the edge."
Verse is an interesting player to look out for the Eagles. He currently is the No. 3 edge defender in the 2024 draft class, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF has Verse as the No. 19 overall prospect in the draft and he certainly could help Philadelphia.
He played two seasons with Florida State and racked up 18 total sacks, 29 1/2 tackles for loss, and 89 total tackles. We won't have to wait long to see if the Eagles could complete such a move.
More NFL: Former DPOY Could Be Perfect Option For Eagles To Bolster Secondary