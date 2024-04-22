Former DPOY Could Be Perfect Option For Eagles To Bolster Secondary
The 2024 National Football League Draft quickly is approaching.
Some of the top players in college football begin to make the jump to the NFL beginning on Thursday and the Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to some intriguing defensive talent.
Philadelphia's offense seems to be in a good spot but the Eagles likely will add more help and defensive depth before the 2024 season rolls around. The Eagles have been linked to multiple cornerbacks as draft options, but there are some intriguing players still available in free agency who could help too.
One player who still is looking for his next opportunity and could make a lot of sense for the Eagles is former Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore is 33 years old but still has a lot left in the tank. He spent the 2023 season with the Cowboys and had two interceptions and 13 passes defended along with 68 total tackles. The five-time Pro Bowl select has been one of the best cornerbacks in football over the last 12 years and could go a long way in improving the Eagles' secondary.
He took home the 2019 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Award as a member of the Patriots. Philadelphia has been linked to multiple young corners in the draft and a move there certainly would make sense. The Eagles could draft a young corner and also sign Gilmore to give the franchise even more much-needed depth.
More NFL: Eagles Could Look To Three-Time Pro Bowl Select To Boost Defense