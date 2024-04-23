Eagles Reportedly Pursued Young Star Last Season But Were Shut Down
The Philadelphia Eagles could use some help in the secondary and attempted to complete a blockbuster trade last season to do so.
Philadelphia was great to begin the 2023 season and sat at 10-1 through its first 11 games. Things fell apart down the stretch and the Eagles won just one of its final seven games. Philadelphia's struggle continued into the postseason as it was upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It sounds like the Eagles attempted to make a major trade to help bolster its defense but it got shut down. Philadelphia reportedly was one of two teams who contacted the Denver Broncos in an attempt to trade for star cornerback Patrick Surtain II but was declined, according to KOA Colorado Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright.
"(Surtain) was not 'almost traded,'" Allbright said. Both the Eagles and (San Francisco 49ers) called about him. That's it."
A fan asked Allbright about the possibility of Surtain being traded and he mentioned the Eagles as a team who reached out about a deal.
Surtain has developed into one of the best cornerbacks in football and is just 24 years old. He has played three seasons and has two Pro Bowl selections under his belt and has been an All-Pro once already.
He's the type of player who could help bolster a secondary for years to come, but a trade should be considered unlikely. Denver seems to be rebuilding, but it would be surprising to see a player like Surtain traded in the near future.
