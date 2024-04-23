Superstar Cornerback Could Be Option To Bolster Eagles' Secondary
Although the first wave of National Football League free agents have signed, there still are a handful of impact players still available.
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to come and go this week which could lead to more free agents signing afterward once franchises have a clearer view of team needs. One player who likely will find a home in the not-so-distant future is four-time Pro Bowl select Xavien Howard.
He spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins but currently is a free agent looking for his next opportunity. One team that could make a lot of sense for the star cornerback is the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has been linked to multiple cornerbacks throughout the offseason so far as it looks to bolster its secondary. The Eagles could look to the draft to help out, but Howard still could be a massive upgrade.
He appeared in just 13 games last season but was selected for the Pro Bowl each season from 2020 through 2022 and still could be among the top corners in the game when healthy. His best season came in 2020 when he recorded an eye-popping 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended to lead the league.
Howard is just 30 years old and has a lot left in the tank. He is the type of big-name, veteran player the Eagles have targeted in recent years who could help get their defense over the hump.
Philadelphia should be among the top teams in football next season and could compete for a Super Bowl. It may help to add a little more firepower on defense and Howard is the type of player they should target.
