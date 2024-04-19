Eagles Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Superstar But Deal Unlikely
Could a major change be coming to the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia had a roller coaster of a 2023 season, to say the least. The Eagles kicked off the season with a 10-1 record but collapsed down the stretch and were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While this is the case, the Eagles seem poised to get back on track in 2024. Philadelphia brought in Kellen Moore to be the team's offensive coordinator and made some intriguing additions, including star running back Saquon Barkley.
Philadelphia could have the best offense in football next season. But, one of the club team's top performers reportedly is drawing trade interest at this time. Teams reportedly have been calling about wide receiver A.J. Brown, but the Eagles have shut down all requests so far, according to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer.
"I did have to run this up the flag pole with a few different people," Breer said. "Philadelphia has gotten inquiries on A.J. Brown and they have shut them all down and have told other teams that he is not available."
Speculation swirled as the wide receiver changed his social media profile pictures to a photo of legendary New England Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brown claimed his new profile photo of Brady had nothing to do with his preferences, but it was surprising.
Philadelphia acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season and he has shined since with over 1,400 receiving yards and at least seven touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.
